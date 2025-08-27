Recreational harvest of snook in all east coast and most west coast management regions opens Sept. 1  

The recreational harvest season for snook starts Sept. 1 in all east coast (Southeast, Indian River Lagoon and Northeast) and most west coast (Panhandle, Big Bend, Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay) management regions. This includes all Florida state and inland waters within each management region.

The harvest season in the Panhandle, Big Bend, Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay management regions will remain open through Nov. 30.

The harvest season in the Southeast, Indian River Lagoon and Northeast management regions will remain open through Dec. 14.

The management regions are part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) holistic approach for managing Florida’s most popular inshore fisheries. This approach uses seven metrics to evaluate the fishery by region, allowing the FWC to be more responsive to local concerns. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Snook.

Panhandle

Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.

Boundaries: The western boundary is the Florida-Alabama border and the region extends to the eastern coastal boundary at 84°20.800ꞌ west longitude in Franklin County near Alligator Point. Does not include all waters of the Ochlockonee Bay, the Ochlockonee River and its tributaries.

Big Bend

Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.

Boundaries: The western coastal boundary is 84°20.800ꞌ west longitude in Franklin County near Alligator Point. The region extends east and south to Fred Howard Park, near the border of Pasco and Pinellas counties. Includes all waters of the Ochlockonee, Withlacoochee and Anclote rivers and their tributaries.

Tampa Bay

Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern coastal boundary is Fred Howard Park, near the border of Pasco and Pinellas counties and the region extends south to State Road 64 in Manatee County. Includes all waters of the Alafia, Braden, Manatee and Hillsborough rivers and their tributaries. Does not include the waters of Palma Sola Bay and all waters of the Anclote River and its tributaries.

Sarasota Bay

Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern coastal boundary is State Road 64 in Manatee County and the region extends south to 27°04.727’ north latitude, near the Venice Municipal Airport. Includes all waters of Palma Sola Bay, Phillippi Creek, Cow Pen Slough Canal and Curry Creek. Does not include the waters of the Braden and Manatee rivers.

Southeast

Open season: Feb. 1 – May 31 and Sept. 1 – Dec. 14.

Closed season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 31 and June 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–32 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern boundary is the Martin-Palm Beach county line and the region extends south to the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line. Includes all waters of Hillsboro Canal, Miami Canal, North New River Canal, and West Palm Beach Canal, and the Loxahatchee River and its tributaries. Does not include Lake Okeechobee and Everglades National Park.

Indian River Lagoon

Open season: Feb. 1 – May 31 and Sept. 1 – Dec. 14.

Closed season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 31 and June 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–32 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern coastal boundary is Lytle Avenue/South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach and the region extends south to the Martin-Palm Beach county line. Includes all waters of the Kissimmee River and Lake Okeechobee. Does not include the waters of Loxahatchee and St. Johns rivers and their tributaries.

Northeast

Open season: Feb. 1 – May 31 and Sept. 1 – Dec. 14.

Closed season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 31 and June 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–32 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern coastal boundary the Florida-Georgia border and the region extends south to the Lytle Avenue/South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach. Includes all waters of the St. Johns River and its tributaries. Does not include the waters of the Withlacoochee and Kissimmee rivers, Cypress Lake, and lakes Hatchineha and Kissimmee.

For more information on recreational snook regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Snook. This page includes the snook annual reviews, which provide summaries of key findings from the annual evaluation of management metrics for each region.