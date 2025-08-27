Karla Verdi Recognized by Influential Women 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Karla Verdi as part of its 2025 recognition, honoring her remarkable contributions as CEO and Founder of Elevating-Leaders. With more than 25 years of leadership development expertise, Karla has built a firm that transforms individuals and organizations through strategic coaching, impactful training, and a unique blend of experience-driven insight. Her work centers on enhancing executive performance, cultivating emotional intelligence, and shaping leaders who can influence with purpose.Before launching her own firm, Karla’s career path reflected her commitment to growth and innovation. She served as Vice President of Learning & Development at PuzzleHR and as Director of Training at Calero-MDSL, where she created leadership curricula, designed custom 360-degree feedback tools, and developed onboarding and upskilling programs that improved team engagement and business outcomes. Earlier in her career, she dedicated over two decades to Paychex, leading national training initiatives and helping to shape the company’s leadership competency models—work that left a lasting organizational impact.At the heart of Karla’s leadership philosophy is a belief in vulnerability, empathy, and trust. She emphasizes that leadership begins with authenticity and grows stronger in environments where individuals feel supported to lead with confidence. Through Elevating-Leaders, she partners with companies ready to invest in their people, tailoring programs that build high-performing teams and long-lasting leadership capabilities.Reflecting on her career journey, Karla acknowledges that stepping out to start her own company was both her greatest challenge and most rewarding opportunity. “While it was a leap of faith, it was also an empowering decision,” she has shared. “Building something of my own has allowed me to fully align my work with my values and vision, and to directly impact the leaders and organizations I care most about.”Karla attributes her continued success to a clear vision—empowering others to unlock their full potential. Her passion for guiding people into confident, capable leaders fuels every aspect of her work and drives the mission of Elevating-Leaders forward.Through her unwavering dedication, Karla Verdi has not only elevated countless leaders but has also set a powerful example of what it means to rise with purpose. As she continues her journey, her influence will extend far beyond individual coaching sessions, shaping the future of leadership for organizations and communities alike.Learn More about Karla Verdi:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/karla-verdi Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

