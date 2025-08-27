WAD100

World Association of Detectives 100th Anniversary Celebration in Chicago September 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Association of Detectives (WAD), the world’s longest-standing international association of professional investigators and security service providers, proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary with a landmark Centennial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, from September 2–7, 2025, at the prestigious Drake Hotel. The venue was chosen specifically as the WAD actually held its inaugural conference there back in 1925!

This historic occasion will bring together over 300 professionals from around the globe for a week of expert-led panels, training, networking, and celebration, honouring a century of dedication to professionalism, ethics, and global cooperation.

Representing 1,000 Members Across 85+ Countries

Founded in 1925, WAD has grown into a trusted global network of 1,000 vetted members spanning more than 85 countries. Its members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in private investigations, corporate intelligence, litigation support, security consulting, and related fields.

“This centennial marks more than a milestone, it celebrates the strength and unity of our global profession,” said Mike LaCorte, WAD Public Relations Chairman and Past President of the World Association of Detectives. “For 100 years, WAD has built bridges across borders, championed professional standards, and connected some of the best investigative minds in the world.”

“WAD continues to represent the gold standard for international cooperation in the investigative and security industries,” said Wes Bearden, President of the World Association of Detectives. “As we celebrate 100 years of global impact, we also look forward, with confidence, to shaping the future of investigations in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.”



Conference Highlights

Delegates will experience a vibrant and engaging program that blends world-class content with Chicago’s cultural backdrop. Highlights include:

• A 1920s-style Casino Night Welcome Reception at the historic Drake Hotel

• Live presentations from Truckers Against Trafficking, showcasing real-world efforts to combat human trafficking

• A series of expert-led seminars and topical panel discussions

• The prestigious Ambassadors Reception, recognising global contributors to investigative excellence

• The formal Gala Awards Banquet Dinner, celebrating industry achievements

The conference also serves as a forum to reflect on the evolution of the profession and explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of global investigations.

Global Support and Media Invitation

This once-in-a-century event is proudly supported by 32 professional associations from around the world, underscoring WAD’s role as a unifying force in the investigative and security professions.

Select media representatives are invited to attend with advance registration. Interview opportunities with global leaders in the field are available upon request.

For press enquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Email: m.lacorte@conflictinternational.com

Website: www.wad100conf.net

About WAD

The World Association of Detectives (WAD) is the premier international association for professional investigators and security experts. Established in 1925, WAD now represents 1,000 members across 85+ countries, offering a trusted global network for those seeking credible investigative and security solutions.

