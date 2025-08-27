FW: St Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2006155
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/27/25 at approximately 0412 hours
STREET: Cambridge Rd
TOWN: Fletcher, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rushford Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eric Martin
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE TYPE: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 27th, 2025, at approximately 0420 hours VSP St. Albans barracks was notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Cambridge Rd. near the intersection of Rushford Rd. in the Town of Fletcher. Upon arrival it was determined the vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and the operator was deceased. The male operator was identified as 39-year-old Eric Martin, from Enosburg Vt. Assisting agencies included the Cambridge Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, and Cambridge Rescue. The vehicle was removed by Stones Towing Service.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Weed of the St Albans Barracks.
Legal Disclaimer:
