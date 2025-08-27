Submit Release
FW: St Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2006155                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION:  St Albans Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/27/25 at approximately 0412 hours

STREET: Cambridge Rd

TOWN: Fletcher, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rushford Rd

WEATHER:   Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eric Martin

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE TYPE: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On August 27th, 2025, at approximately 0420 hours VSP St. Albans barracks was notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Cambridge Rd. near the intersection of Rushford Rd. in the Town of Fletcher. Upon arrival it was determined the vehicle left the roadway,  rolled, and the operator was deceased. The male operator was identified as 39-year-old Eric Martin, from Enosburg Vt. Assisting agencies included the Cambridge Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, and Cambridge Rescue.  The vehicle was removed by Stones Towing Service.

 

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Weed of the St Albans Barracks.

 

