Berlin Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Matthew Helpard

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2025 @ 1433 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 14 N, in East Montpelier

VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Ashley Ayotte

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/2025 at approximately 1433 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 North in the Town of East Montpelier. Troopers identified the operator as Ashley Ayotte (34) of East Montpelier, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Investigation also revealed that Ayotte was operating with a criminally suspended license. Ayotte was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Operating a Motor Vehicle while being under suspension. Ayotte was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Ayotte was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.