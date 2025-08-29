Berlin Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006054
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Matthew Helpard
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/28/2025 @ 1433 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 14 N, in East Montpelier
VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Ashley Ayotte
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/2025 at approximately 1433 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 North in the Town of East Montpelier. Troopers identified the operator as Ashley Ayotte (34) of East Montpelier, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Investigation also revealed that Ayotte was operating with a criminally suspended license. Ayotte was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Operating a Motor Vehicle while being under suspension. Ayotte was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Ayotte was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
