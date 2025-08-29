Submit Release
News Search

There were 267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,405 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Matthew Helpard                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2025 @ 1433 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 14 N, in East Montpelier

VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Ayotte                                     

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/2025 at approximately 1433 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 North in the Town of East Montpelier. Troopers identified the operator as Ashley Ayotte (34) of East Montpelier, VT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Investigation also revealed that Ayotte was operating with a criminally suspended license. Ayotte was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Operating a Motor Vehicle while being under suspension. Ayotte was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Ayotte was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/18/2025 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more