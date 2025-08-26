‘Got Measles?’

Have you had your measles vaccine?

Hopefully, your answer is “yes.” But more and more Americans, Veterans included, have answered “no,” even as the largest measles outbreak in decades continues to grow across the country.

As a VA pharmacist for more than 20 years, I believe it’s my duty to educate Veterans and their families on important health topics, especially those that are newly emerging, rarely discussed, or, in this case, making an unwelcome comeback. (We may like comebacks in sports, but not in medicine.)

Before the measles vaccine was developed, the U.S. saw nearly 50,000 hospitalizations and 400–500 deaths per year from the disease. In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the U.S., thanks to widespread vaccination. Unfortunately, declining vaccination rates have reversed this progress.

Measles is airborne and extremely contagious. An infected person can spread the virus from four days before to four days after the signature rash appears. If one person has measles, 9 out of 10 people around them will become infected if they are not vaccinated. The virus can even survive in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

Prevention is key. The measles vaccine is highly effective and typically given in two doses during childhood. Adults born after 1957 should also have two doses, spaced at least 28 days apart.

Pregnancy caution. Women who are pregnant, or planning to become pregnant within four weeks, should not get the vaccine, as it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or early delivery.

No off-season. Measles isn’t seasonal and can be mistaken for a cold, flu or allergies. Symptoms often appear 8–12 days after exposure, with a rash developing between 7–18 days.

Watch for symptoms. Early signs include runny nose, red or watery eyes and cough. The rash usually begins on the face or neck and spreads. Lab testing is needed to confirm a measles infection.

Plan ahead for travel. Whether you’re heading out for spring break, summer vacation or camp, make sure you’re fully vaccinated, especially two weeks before international travel.

As a Veteran, protecting your health is a lifelong mission. During your next VA appointment, talk with your provider about your vaccination history, especially your measles status. Staying informed and protected helps safeguard not just your health, but the health of your loved ones and fellow Veterans.

This article was originally published on the Sheridan VA Health Care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.