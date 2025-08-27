UGA earns high marks in latest Forbes and Niche rankings

The 2026 rankings showcase UGA’s academic strength, value and campus life

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Georgia continues to be recognized among the nation’s top institutions of higher education, earning strong placements in the latest rankings from Forbes and Niche.In the 2026 Forbes rankings, UGA rose to No. 18 among public universities nationwide, up one spot from last year. The university also climbed to No. 11 among institutions in the South, improving by two places.Forbes ranks colleges and universities based on metrics including return on investment, debt levels and outcomes for graduates.“This national recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication of our faculty and staff and the achievements of our students,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “The University of Georgia is proud to be consistently ranked among the nation’s best public universities, and we remain committed to advancing academic excellence, supporting student success and serving the state of Georgia and beyond.”UGA’s reputation for academic quality, student experience and campus environment was further demonstrated in the 2026 Niche rankings.The university moved into the top 10 national public universities at No. 10, advancing from No. 11 last year. UGA also ranked No. 2 in the nation for best student life and No. 10 for best college campuses, reflecting the vibrant, supportive and engaging experience that students enjoy in Athens.Niche assigned an overall grade of A+ to the university, its highest designation.The Niche rankings are developed by evaluating several indicators, including acceptance rates, alumni earnings and awards won by faculty members. These rankings also consider reviews from nearly 500,000 students.These new accolades build on UGA’s strong showing in the 2025 Princeton Review Best Colleges rankings, which were released in early August. The university was named No. 12 among the top 50 best value public universities.Additional recognitions from Princeton Review included No. 8 for best alumni networks among public schools, No. 10 for access to financial aid and No. 16 for internship placement.“These latest rankings underscore the transformative educational experience we provide at the University of Georgia,” said Benjamin C. Ayers, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Our rise in national standing reflects not only the outstanding teaching and research of our faculty, but also the comprehensive support systems that empower our students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

