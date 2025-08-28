Latina Fashion Designer Christina Treviño Launches Debut Children's Books, Weaving Heritage and Design for Young Readers

Christina Treviño with her debut children's books

After three decades of designing fashion brands, Christina Treviño brings her creative vision to authoring culturally rich stories that reflect Latine children.

My parents' stories and the vibrant culture of South Texas were a huge part of my upbringing. I wanted to take that magic and make it real for children today.” — Christina Treviño

TAPPAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Treviño, a multifaceted entrepreneur and a creative force with a three-decade career in the fashion industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of her debut children's book series. Drawing on her Mexican American heritage and a lifetime of professional design, Treviño is transitioning her creative vision from the runway to the pages of books to bring joy and cultural pride to young Latine readers.A native of Defiance, Ohio, Treviño built a successful career in fashion after attending the acclaimed Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. As an Executive Design Director, she collaborated with major retail brands. She also designed for and launched unique fashion brands with celebrities like Brooke Shields, Wendy Williams, Nicki Minaj, and Adam Levine. She later founded her own successful women's apparel company, Tocaya Design.An advocate for sharing knowledge, Christina has taught "Art, Fashion & Design" at Manhattanville University and currently serves as a Partner, VP and Director of Community Relations for Latin Business Today, a publication focused on empowering the Latin business community. She hosts the "Cafecito with Latin Biz Today" podcast highlighting the achievements of inspirational Latine leaders.Through all these endeavors—fashion design, teaching, writing articles, and podcast hosting—Christina discovered a spark for storytelling, which has helped shape the children's stories she's long envisioned into vibrant narratives. The debut trio of books from Christina Treviño are a personal tribute to her Tejano roots and a new way to share her unique perspective. Each story is intentionally infused with Spanish to help young children learn a bit of the language, as well as making the books a helpful tool for ESL students as they see their own family stories brought to life on the page.The trio of books includes the following titles and synopses:El Rancho Chocolaté: In 1950s South Texas, three inseparable girls—sisters, Berta and Rita along with their cousin, Elda—embark on a mysterious adventure to find a fabled treasure at El Rancho Chocolaté, only to discover that the greatest riches are the love, stories, and unbreakable bonds of their familia.Where El Cucuy Lurks: A nostalgic look at how the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, instilled a playful fear in Christina as a young Latina growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, ultimately teaching her valuable lessons in good behavior, respect, and responsibility.El Camino del Destino: A journey with young Tristan and his two cousins, Pete and Elui, along with their families chasing migrant farm work, from the ravaging floods of Texas cotton fields to their first awe-inspiring sight of snow atop the Wyoming mountains. Their adventures are filled with valuable lessons about perseverance, self-discovery and the importance of family.“My parents' stories and the vibrant culture of South Texas were a huge part of my upbringing,” says Treviño. “I wanted to take that magic and make it real for children today. My experience designing fashion brands and crafting their unique look now guides me. I’m applying that same creative energy to shape the children’s stories I've long envisioned into a vibrant brand of cultural storytelling, reflecting my own culture. Seeing children’s faces light up when they recognize themselves and their culture in these stories is the greatest reward.”Treviño's mission extends beyond the pages, as she is currently developing a full suite of supporting educational materials, including project workbooks, word searches, coloring books, and corresponding craft projects and recipes, to provide educators and parents with a complete resource to bring these stories to life. Treviño is also looking to connect with educators, librarians, and community organizations to share her work.The books are available in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.For more information about Christina and her work, please visit her author profile on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/author/christina_trevino ) and her website, www.christinatrevinoauthor.com About Christina Treviño:Christina Treviño is an author dedicated to creating vibrant, relatable, and culturally rich stories for children. As a creative leader with decades of experience in the fashion industry, she aims to inspire a love of reading and a sense of pride in one’s heritage through captivating narratives and engaging educational materials.

