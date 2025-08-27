Renowned Fistula Surgeon from Burkina Faso to Visit U.S. in September for Awareness and Advocacy Tour

Worldwide Fistula Fund logo circle with woman and child in center Photo taken of Dr. Itengre Ouedraogo outside of his clinic in Burkina Faso

The Worldwide Fistula Fund will host Dr. Ouedraogo will visit the U.S. from Sept. 9–13 to raise awareness & support for maternal health initiatives.

Dr. Itengre’s work is a powerful example of what’s possible when local leadership is supported and empowered. We’re thrilled to bring his voice and vision to U.S. audiences.” — Tracy Spitznagle

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Worldwide Fistula Fund (WFF) is honored to welcome Dr. Itengre Ouedraogo , a globally recognized leader in maternal health and founder of ARENA Medical Center in Burkina Faso, for a U.S. visit this September. Dr. Itengre will be in the United States from September 9–13, 2025, with events planned in New York City (September 9-10) and Seattle (September 12-13) to raise awareness, build partnerships, and support fundraising efforts for women affected by childbirth injuries.Dr. Itengre is a FIGO Certified Fistula Surgeon Trainer and Executive Secretary of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons (ISOFS). He has dedicated his career to restoring the health and dignity of women suffering from obstetric fistula and other childbirth injuries—that affect thousands of women each year in low-resource settings.“Dr. Itengre’s work is a powerful example of what’s possible when local leadership is supported and empowered,” said Theresa Spitznagle, Board Chair at WFF. “We’re thrilled to bring his voice and vision to U.S. audiences.”WFF has partnered with Dr. Itengre for over 12 years, supporting his training and leadership development. After serving as Chief Medical Officer at the Danja Fistula Center in Niger, Dr. Itengre returned to Burkina Faso in 2017 to launch ARENA. In 2022, he opened the ARENA Medical Center, a 25-bed facility that provides holistic childbirth injury care, training, and reintegration services for survivors. Dr. Itengre says, “It’s not just about doing fistula surgery. Lives are being changed, and we have seen the impact of our activities. Women who have lost everything are living a completely different life and become afunctioning part of their communities.”The September events will offer a rare opportunity for supporters, medical professionals, and the public to hear firsthand about the challenges and successes of delivering maternal health care in one of the world’s most underserved regions. The visit aims to inspire new partnerships and generate support for WFF’s mission to prevent and treat childbirth injuries globally.

Dr. Ouedraogo gives a tour of his medical facility in Burkina Faso

