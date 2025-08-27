Renowned Fistula Surgeon from Burkina Faso to Visit U.S. in September for Awareness and Advocacy Tour
The Worldwide Fistula Fund will host Dr. Ouedraogo will visit the U.S. from Sept. 9–13 to raise awareness & support for maternal health initiatives.
Dr. Itengre is a FIGO Certified Fistula Surgeon Trainer and Executive Secretary of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons (ISOFS). He has dedicated his career to restoring the health and dignity of women suffering from obstetric fistula and other childbirth injuries—that affect thousands of women each year in low-resource settings.
“Dr. Itengre’s work is a powerful example of what’s possible when local leadership is supported and empowered,” said Theresa Spitznagle, Board Chair at WFF. “We’re thrilled to bring his voice and vision to U.S. audiences.”
WFF has partnered with Dr. Itengre for over 12 years, supporting his training and leadership development. After serving as Chief Medical Officer at the Danja Fistula Center in Niger, Dr. Itengre returned to Burkina Faso in 2017 to launch ARENA. In 2022, he opened the ARENA Medical Center, a 25-bed facility that provides holistic childbirth injury care, training, and reintegration services for survivors. Dr. Itengre says, “It’s not just about doing fistula surgery. Lives are being changed, and we have seen the impact of our activities. Women who have lost everything are living a completely different life and become a
functioning part of their communities.”
The September events will offer a rare opportunity for supporters, medical professionals, and the public to hear firsthand about the challenges and successes of delivering maternal health care in one of the world’s most underserved regions. The visit aims to inspire new partnerships and generate support for WFF’s mission to prevent and treat childbirth injuries globally.
