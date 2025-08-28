Argent LNG Retains Leading Legal, Environmental, and Engineering Firms to Advance Flagship LNG Project

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. Blue Engineering and Consulting Company Perennial Environmental Services GIS Engineering, LLC Argent LNG

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Perennial Environmental Services, Blue Engineering and Consulting Company and GIS Engineering Join the Argent LNG Team for FERC

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced the appointment of a world-class advisory team to advance its 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export project at Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The company has retained Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as FERC regulatory counsel, Perennial Environmental Services for FERC environmental support, Blue Engineering and Consulting Company (BLUE) for FERC engineering support, and GIS Engineering for permitting support outside of the FERC process.These appointments mark a significant milestone for Argent LNG as it progresses through the FERC pre-filing process, reinforcing its commitment to building one of the most advanced and competitive modular LNG export facilities in the world.“By assembling a team of highly respected legal, environmental, and engineering partners, Argent LNG is strengthening the foundation for a project that will deliver reliable, flexible, and sustainable energy to global markets,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Each partner brings years of deep expertise that ensures our project meets the highest standards of compliance, environmental responsibility, and technical excellence.”Guided by Orrick, Perennial Environmental Services will lead preparation of the FERC environmental resource reports and stakeholder engagement to ensure the project meets rigorous federal and state environmental standards. GIS Engineering will perform all required field surveys and reporting, managing permits from agencies outside of FERC including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Louisiana Office of Coastal Management (OCM), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS). BLUE will provide technical expertise in developing resource reports, waterway suitability analysis, and supporting the design and development of the project’s innovative modular approach.With a long-term lease on more than 900 acres at Port Fourchon, Argent LNG is strategically positioned with direct access to multiple low-nitrogen feed gas pipelines and uncongested deepwater shipping lanes. The facility’s modular design, supported by partnerships with Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT, will allow Argent to deliver LNG faster, more efficiently, and with a lower carbon footprint than traditional facilities.As Argent LNG prepares for its global debut at Gastech 2025 in Milan, today’s announcement underscores its momentum and progress toward becoming one of the United States’ premier LNG exporters by the end of the decade.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a next-generation liquefied natural gas exporter committed to delivering reliable, secure, and responsible American energy to global markets. Leveraging Louisiana’s energy heritage and innovation, Argent LNG is building the infrastructure needed to support the energy transition and strengthen global partnerships. www.argentlng.com

