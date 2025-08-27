Community College Presidents to Take Center Stage in Rebuilding the American Dream Webinar Series
How Community Colleges Are Restoring Economic and Social MobilityDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Dream has long promised the chance to build a better future. Today, that promise is under threat - opportunity is harder to find, wages have not kept pace with costs, and the path upward is steeper than ever.
According to research from Opportunity Insights, only half of today’s young adults earn more than their parents - down from over 90% for those born in 1940. This is more than a troubling statistic; it is a clear signal that the ladders of opportunity are breaking for millions, especially for first-generation, low-income, and historically underserved students.
Community colleges are rebuilding those ladders by providing affordable, career-aligned education, connecting students to in-demand jobs, and creating pathways to lasting economic and social mobility.
ZogoTech’s Rebuilding the American Dream webinar series brings together community college Presidents to share how their institutions are expanding opportunity, closing performance gaps, and equipping students with the skills and credentials to thrive in today’s economy. This series offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from the leaders shaping the future of opportunity in America.
Webinar Schedule:
- Earning Enrollment: Community Colleges as the Smartest Path to Mobility - September 9, 2025 - 11:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT
- Momentum to Mobility: Rethinking Student Progression for Today’s Learners - October 7, 2025 - 11:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT
- Completion with Purpose: Ensuring Value‑Added Credentials Lead to Family‑Sustaining Wages (https://zogotech.com/events/webinars/completion-with-purpose/) - November 5, 2025 - 2:00 PM-3:00 PM CDT
- From Data to Action: Building the Infrastructure for Student and Institutional ROI (https://zogotech.com/events/webinars/from-data-to-action/)- December 2, 2025 - 11:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT
Community College President Panelists:
- Dr. Rebecca Ashford, President, Chattanooga State Community College
- Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Chancellor and CEO, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
- Dr. Pam Eddinger, President, Bunker Hill Community College
- Dr. Jacquelyn Elliott, President, Central Arizona College
- Dr. John Enamait, President, Stanly Community College
- Dr. Lane Glenn, President, Northern Essex Community College
- Dr. Vern Lindquist, President, Johnston Community College
- Dr. Jeremy McMillen, President, Grayson College
- Dr. Char Perlas, President, College of the Siskiyous
- Dr. Joianne Smith, President, Oakton College
- Dr. Gregory Williams, President, Odessa College
- Dr. Ding-Jo Currie, Executive Director, Community College Think Tank Strategic Solutions
Registration:
Registration for the free webinar series is now open. Reserve your spot at:
https://zogotech.com/events/webinars/rebuilding-the-american-dream-series/
About ZogoTech:
ZogoTech helps community colleges expand economic and social mobility by transforming complex, siloed data into clear, actionable insights that faculty, staff, and administrators can use every day. By simplifying access to reliable information, ZogoTech enables institutions to redesign educational pathways, close performance gaps, and connect students to family-sustaining careers. With over 20 years of experience serving two-year institutions, ZogoTech delivers the AI-ready data foundation colleges need to accelerate progress, demonstrate impact, and expand the promise of the American Dream to all students. Learn more at www.zogotech.com.
