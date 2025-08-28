Microgravity Research Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Microgravity Research Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2034

Microgravity Research Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of microgravity research has witnessed a significant surge in the recent past. It is set to expand from a value of $3.30 billion in 2024 to $3.64 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The previous growth has been credited to factors such as the escalating interest in pharmaceutical research conducted in space, skyrocketing investments in space missions by governmental organizations, the proliferation of commercial space tourism and travel, the augmentation of space stations and orbital labs, and the mounting demand for microgravity testing in the biotechnology sector.

Expectations are high for substantial growth in the microgravity research market in the coming years, predicting an increase to $5.32 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be linked to the escalating demand for 3D printing of tissues and organs in space, amplified funding for microgravity research by academia, the expansion of microgravity tests for material sciences, a rising count of research experiments carried out on the ISS, and increasing cognizance of the advantages associated with space-based R&D. Notable trends within the forecast period encompass progress in microgravity simulation technologies, creation of affordable launch solutions, launching of small satellites carrying microgravity payloads, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and space agencies, and technological advancements in autonomous onboard laboratory systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Microgravity Research Market?

The projected growth of the microgravity research market is expected to be spurred by the escalating investment in space exploration. The term 'space exploration' is used to denote the scientific exploration and understanding of extraterrestrial space using highly sophisticated technology to decipher various celestial bodies and cosmic phenomena beyond our Earth. The rising interest and investment in space exploration can be attributed to the increasing commercial opportunities, particularly as private companies are beginning to recognize the profitability and enduring returns of space-centric technology and services. This surge in space exploration investment fortifies the microgravity research demand, as it paves the way for amplified access to orbital and suborbital platforms. This, in turn, allows for more frequent and varied scientific experiments in diminished-gravity settings, propagating knowledge in diverse areas. For example, in March 2025, the House of Commons Library - an information resource and library of the lower house of Britain's Parliament based in the UK - reported that from 2022 to 2024, the UK government announced awarding contracts worth a total of $1,135 million (£844 million) via the European Space Agency (ESA). Thus, the upsurge in investment for space exploration is set to stimulate the growth of the microgravity research market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Microgravity Research Market?

Major players in the Microgravity Research Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

• Thales Group

• SpaceX Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• ESA

• Sierra Space Corp.

• JAXA

• Axiom Space Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Microgravity Research Market?

Leading firms in the microgravity research market are prioritizing the development of innovative technology solutions, like comprehensive commercial microgravity services, to remain competitive. These services encompass the entirety of a microgravity research project, from concept development to hardware creation, mission implementation, and subsequent analysis of results. For example, in October 2023, Rocket Factory Augsburg, Yuri, and ATMOS Space Cargo, all Germany-based space tech companies, unveiled Eva, a comprehensive commercial microgravity service. Eva offers a unique international service designed to create transformative insights in areas like biotechnology and product innovation. It combines the specialized expertise of three industry leaders to provide an all-inclusive solution. Clients can, thus, focus on their principal business operations, trusting their research support to be well-handled. This ability to manage the whole value chain within Germany demonstrates the robustness and advancement of the country's NewSpace industry.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Microgravity Research Market Growth

The microgravity research market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform: International Space Station, Parabolic Flights, Drop Towers, Ground-Based Facilities, Other Platforms

2) By Application: Space Exploration, Material Science, Biotechnology, Combustion Science, Fluid Dynamics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Agencies, Commercial Space Companies, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By International Space Station: U.S. National Laboratory Experiments, Commercial Module Services, Academic Research Programs, Pharmaceutical And Biotech Research, Government-Funded Experiments

2) By Parabolic Flights: Commercial Parabolic Flight Providers, Government And Military Research Missions, Academic Microgravity Experiments, Short-Term Biological Studies, Equipment and Payload Testing

3) By Drop Towers: Ultra-Short Duration Experiments, Material Science Research, Fluid Dynamics Studies, Educational Demonstrations, Pre-Spaceflight Experiment Validation

4) By Ground-Based Facilities: Clinostats And Random Positioning Machines, Magnetic Levitation Systems, Simulated Microgravity Bioreactors, Hypergravity And Rotating Wall Vessels, Analog Environment Research

5) By Other Platforms: Suborbital Rockets, CubeSat-Based Experiments, High-Altitude Balloons, Lunar and Martian Analog Missions, Commercial Space Stations

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Microgravity Research Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Microgravity Research Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region. The forecast indicates a promising growth trend for this region. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

