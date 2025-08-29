Author Laura Stinziano Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Stinziano, a first-time author with an inspiring and tumultuous life story, is excited to announce the release of her debut novel, “Don’t Say You Don’t Remember.” Rooted in personal truth and years of emotional discovery, Stinziano’s new work provides a poignant narrative spanning multiple decades, offering readers an intimate look into the complexities of trauma, mental health, and reconciliation.

“Don’t Say You Don’t Remember” introduces readers to Denise, whose life unfolds through a series of flashbacks that reveal profound trauma and mental health struggles, mirroring the author’s own journey. Beginning with the death of Denise’s husband, the story navigates through the significant events and emotional landscape that have shaped her world.

A Long-Awaited Calling

From a young age, Laura Stinziano held a passion for storytelling. “Growing up, I was always the kid writing plays in school and jotting down thoughts in my diary,” Stinziano reflects. Despite her enduring love for writing, life’s interruptions delayed her aspirations. Now, after a rewarding career in the medical field, Stinziano fully embraces her creative calling. “Writing has always been a passion, and I am so thankful it’s finally coming to light,” she shares.

An Authentic Tale of Survival and Forgiveness

Stinziano’s intimate narrative is interwoven with realistic threads from her upbringing in the Bronx—where childhood was marked by parental neglect, and trauma went unspoken. These recollections form the novel’s emotional core, bringing to light the culturally universal experience of familial disconnect and the pursuit of self-repair. “Writing this story was difficult,” Stinziano admits, “but it was necessary for healing.”

Denise’s fictional journey parallels Stinziano’s reality in many ways, including difficult accounts of overcoming emotional suppression and abuse. The book highlights themes of dissociation, CPTSD, anxiety, and depression. Through her fictional world, readers are drawn into a narrative of resilience and the harsh paths often traveled to find peace and understanding.

A Path to Forgiveness

A key theme in “Don’t Say You Don’t Remember” is forgiveness. Stinziano details her own real-life experiences, such as repairing once-broken relationships with childhood friends and forgiving herself and others for past mistakes. She underscores her continued friendship with a person who was once hurt by her actions as monumental. This personal closure extends powerfully through Denise’s story, illustrating the power in understanding, forgiveness, and moving forward.

Impact and Inspiration

Stinziano’s novel has been met with praise for its candid exposure of personal struggle and triumph, as readers find comfort and empathy in shared experiences. She notes, “I’ve had people reading my story tell me I’ve helped them see themselves. That means everything to me.”

Beyond publishing, Stinziano aspires to expand her role as an advocate for trauma survivors by becoming a trauma coach. Her goal is to continue offering guidance and support for those needing a compassionate ally.

Upcoming Events and Availability

Laura Stinziano’s novel “Don’t Say You Don’t Remember” is available in bookstores and online platforms. To celebrate its release, Stinziano will be hosting her first official book signing event (details to be announced). She invites readers and supporters to join in celebrating a story of healing and the inspirations behind her book.

Laura Stinziano’s moving narrative offers solace and insight to those navigating similar journeys. By bringing her personal experiences to light, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their own healing paths, reminding everyone that forgiveness and self-discovery are invaluable when piecing together their own life stories.

About Laura Stinziano

Laura Stinziano is an author who, after years in the medical field, finally answered her lifelong call to write. Residing in the Bronx, NY, she crafts stories that bridge fiction with profound personal truths. Her work speaks to the importance of healing, empathy, and the enduring power of the human spirit to overcome adversity.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Laura Stinziano in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday August 25th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-laura-stinziano/id1785721253?i=1000723585859

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-laura-290824321/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1WgoKsNXN6xAfRRJeQqUcr

For more information about Laura Stinziano, please visit https://laurastinzianoauthor.com/

