Ahmed Samir Launches “Marketing With Ahmed” to Guide Aspiring Marketers in the Arab World

Marketing with Ahmed

"New Arabic-language platform offers practical guidance, job tips, and market insights for aspiring marketers in Egypt and the Arab world."

I created 'Marketing With Ahmed' because so many people want to enter the marketing field but don’t know where to begin. This site is a guide, built on real- experience, presented in a clear way” — Ahmed Samir

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Samir, a seasoned marketing expert with over 12 years of experience in digital marketing and recruitment, has officially launched his new website: Marketing With Ahmed. The platform is designed to support individuals interested in starting or advancing their careers in marketing across Egypt and the wider Arab region.The launch comes in response to the growing demand for accessible, practical knowledge in marketing — especially for those who feel disconnected from the traditional academic path. The website bridges the gap between theory and hands-on practice, offering content in simplified Arabic that’s tailored for both beginners and professionals.Key features of the website include:Educational blog posts on digital marketing, advertising, social media, and content creationCareer tips for job seekers looking to break into the marketing industryInsights into job market trends and opportunities in Egypt and the MENA regionAnnouncements about scholarships, training programs, and marketing bootcampsSpeaking about the launch, Ahmed Samir said:"I created 'Marketing With Ahmed' because so many people want to enter the marketing field but don’t know where to begin. This site is a step-by-step guide, built on real-world experience, presented in a clear and relatable way."Ahmed has trained and mentored thousands of young professionals through partnerships with both local and international organizations. With this website, he continues his mission to democratize marketing education and help more people build sustainable, fulfilling careers in the field.Visit the website: www.marketingwzahmed.com

