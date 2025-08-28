Dr. David Samadi Expands Global Reach: Spanish Edition of Prostate Cancer Book Now Available in the Dominican Republic

Robotic surgery not only helps save lives from prostate cancer, but it also preserves sexual function and urinary control-two thing men care about deeply. My mission has always been clear: to improve the health and well-being of men everywhere. Releasing this book in Spanish is another step toward that goal. Dr. Samadi's book is available on Amazon.

Offering clear guidance and hope, the new edition makes life-saving information accessible to millions of Spanish-speaking men and their families.

Offering this book in Spanish is about more than translation — it’s about ensuring every man, no matter his language, has the tools to fight prostate cancer with confidence.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi, world-renowned prostate cancer surgeon and leading authority in men’s health, has released a Spanish edition of his acclaimed book, “Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery.” This new edition offers Spanish-speaking men and their families, essential information on early detection, diagnosis, treatment options, and recovery — presented in clear, compassionate language. By making this trusted resource available in Spanish, Dr. Samadi is breaking down barriers to education and care, empowering millions more men worldwide to face prostate cancer with knowledge and confidence.Dr. David Samadi's Spanish edition book is called, “ Cáncer de Próstata, ¿Qué Sigue? ” or “Prostate Cancer, What Now?” and is Dr. Samadi’s fourth book addressing prostate cancer and men's health.“For years, I’ve done extensive work treating men in the Dominican Republic primarily for prostate cancer and other prostate or urological problems,” explained Dr. Samadi. “I’ve witnessed a dire need for accurate health information amongst these men. By the time I see many of them, their PSA levels are elevated quite high, usually indicating prostate cancer. As a result, men in the Dominican Republic, including men living in other Caribbean and Latin American countries, often forgo seeing a doctor, especially for urological symptoms such as a weak urine stream, pain or burning when urinating, or blood in the urine possibly indicating prostate cancer.”A 2018 joint study (1) by the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the U.S. CDC found cancer death rates in the Caribbean are up to nine times higher than in the United States, with prostate cancer alone responsible for as many as 47% of those deaths. This alarming disparity highlights both the genetic risk among Black men in the region and the cultural barriers that continue to delay prevention, screening, and treatment.Dr. Samadi went on to add, “Prostate cancer screening is a critical component of catching this disease at an early stage before it advances or spreads, making it more difficult to treat. That’s what I’m working on changing in this culture. Screening can save Dominican Republic men’s lives. Prostate cancer found early is extremely treatable with a 98-99 percent survival rate, which is incredible and what I want men to know. But the odds of this happening occur when men are screened for prostate cancer beginning at age 40 and yearly from then on.”In 2014, Dr. Samadi significantly advanced awareness of prostate cancer and prostate cancer treatment in this region by opening the Samadi HOMS Robotic Institute at the Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago in the Dominican Republic. This institute is the first of its kind in the Caribbean, credited to the extensive help of former President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic and Dr. Rafael Sanchez Espanol, CEO and President of HOMS Hospital. Their vision has also made it possible for more education, research, and robotic surgery technology in the Dominican Republic.“I want to emphasize that robotic surgery helps save men’s lives from prostate cancer and preserves the quality of men’s sexual functioning and urinary incontinence. Two quality of life issues men deeply care about” exclaimed Dr. Samadi.Now, having a Spanish book available to men - and women - helps further advance educational efforts addressing men’s health and prostate cancer in this area of the world.Dr. Samadi’s Spanish edition book covers the same content as his English edition book on prostate cancer. This comprehensive guide covers prostate health and prostate cancer but also includes advice on improved sexual functioning, an in-depth look at urinary issues affecting the penis and bladder, practical advice on sleep and stress, exercise tips, nutritional guidelines for men, and has an entire chapter devoted to quick answers to common questions about prostate cancer.“There is still much work,” said Dr. Samadi. “My goal is to continue improving the health and wellbeing of men in the Caribbean, Latin American, and South American countries and beyond. Offering a men’s health book in Spanish is one way to advance and inspire this goal long-term.”Dr. Samadi’s book, “Cáncer de Próstata, ¿Qué Sigue?” is available online at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Follow Dr. Samadi on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.References:(1): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6386038/ Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi’s new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:Phone: 809-399-0569 (Dominican Republic)Phone: 212-365-5000 (United States)Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.comDr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of two books, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness and Prostate Cancer, Now What? available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

