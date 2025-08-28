IfYoureReadingThis.com Launches to Help Families Preserve Voices and Messages for Future Generations

You'll want to hear their voice. Make sure you can.

New platform lets families securely record and deliver heartfelt messages, videos, and memories to loved ones when the time is right.

Most people carry stories in their hearts they never actually share.” — Kaz, Creator of IfYoureReadingThis.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IfYoureReadingThis.com Launches to Help Families Preserve the Voices and Words of Loved Ones Before It’s Too LateWhat if tomorrow never came — and you never heard the voice of someone you love again? For millions of families every year, that question is not hypothetical. It is real. And it hurts.A new platform, IfYoureReadingThis.com, has launched to ensure those voices, stories, and words are never lost. The service allows people to record personal messages — in text, audio, or video — and securely schedule them for delivery to family and friends in the future.Unlike many digital tools that focus on storing documents, IfYoureReadingThis.com is built specifically for preserving words and voices. The platform can also be given as a gift, allowing parents, grandparents, and partners to record memories and stories that will remain accessible to their loved ones long after they are gone.“Most people carry stories in their hearts they never actually share,” said Kaz, founder of IfYoureReadingThis.com. “Families tell us they would give anything to hear the voice of someone they lost just one more time. That’s why we built this — so future generations can hold on to those words, those laughs, those everyday expressions of love.”Why It MattersResearch shows many families feel unprepared when loss comes. A national survey revealed 74% of Americans regret not learning more about relatives who passed away, and 73% say they have lost a family member whose story they wished had been written down.IfYoureReadingThis.com is designed to address this “regret gap” by making it simple and affordable to capture and share words that matter most.“Estate planning focuses on money and possessions,” Kaz added. “But in the end, it’s not the things people grieve. It’s the silence where a loved one’s words used to be. We wanted to create a way for families to avoid that silence.”Real Families, Real StoriesEarly users are already finding meaningful ways to incorporate the platform into their lives.Family Recipes – A daughter gifted an account to her mother, who recorded her favorite recipes in her own voice, along with the stories behind each dish. Those recordings now carry not just instructions, but family tradition.Anniversary Notes – A husband recorded messages for his wife, scheduled to arrive on every anniversary for the next twenty years in case he passes— turning ordinary milestones into a lasting reminder of love.Bedtime Stories – A grandfather created weekly goodnight recordings to be delivered to his grandchildren after his passing. As one family member explained, “It means they’ll still hear him say goodnight.”These examples highlight the range of ways the service can be used — from capturing everyday details to leaving behind life lessons and messages for future generations.How It WorksThe platform is designed for simplicity.Users can record or upload text, audio, or video messages.Messages can be scheduled for delivery on birthdays, anniversaries, or milestones — or stored for “someday.”Families can gift access, inviting loved ones to begin creating their own legacy of stories and wisdom.Membership is available for a one-time $49 lifetime pass or a $1/month subscription.All content is stored securely and designed to remain accessible for decades to come.A Growing Movement of Digital LegacyThe launch comes amid growing interest in “digital legacy” tools that go beyond traditional wills or estate plans. While legal documents handle financial assets, families increasingly recognize the importance of preserving emotional assets: the voice, words, and presence of loved ones.“This isn’t about technology,” said Kaz. “It’s about connection. We believe everyone deserves to leave behind more than memories. They deserve to leave behind their words — something families can return to again and again for comfort, guidance, and hope.”AvailabilityIfYoureReadingThis.com is available worldwide starting today.For more information — or to gift access to someone you love today — visit IfYoureReadingThis.com

