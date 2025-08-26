Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon Swears In Members for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division

On August 25, 2025, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon swore in members for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, created in 1957 by the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, works to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all persons in the United States, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society. The Division enforces federal statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, disability, religion, familial status, national origin, and citizenship status.

