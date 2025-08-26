CANADA, August 26 - From Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2025/08/investing-across-british-columbia-to-build-safe-and-strong-communities.html

The Government of Canada is delivering over $326 million to British Columbia this year to build stronger and more connected communities.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today’s announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, in Surrey, CCBF funding is supporting the construction of a new sports field, enhanced lighting, and safety improvements at Tamanawis Park, creating a safer and more accessible space that promotes active lifestyles and strengthens community connections.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs and is administered in British Columbia by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Quotes:

“Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are investing in new infrastructure projects that support housing and foster connected communities. Our investment in communities throughout British Columbia reinforces our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together.”

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

“From better parks and sport courts to transit and water systems, people thrive when their communities have the infrastructure that makes life better for everyone. This funding is helping local governments across B.C. respond to growth by investing in infrastructure that supports housing and makes communities more livable for people and families.”

– Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

“The Canada Community-Building Fund has provided support to B.C.’s communities for over two decades. This vital funding from the Government of Canada empowers local governments to invest in critical infrastructure, strengthen our communities, and support long-term sustainability and growth. Its unique program design is a winner and has assisted the construction of thousands of projects in our province."

– Trish Mandewo, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities

Quick Facts:

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

In 2025-26, British Columbia will receive $326,092,245 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $29.1 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $3.1 billion in British Columbia communities.

In British Columbia, CCBF is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and is delivered through three program streams: Strategic Priorities Fund: For application-based regionally beneficial projects that align with set priorities; Metro Vancouver Regional Fund: For regional transportation investments; and Community Works Fund: Distributed to local governments based on population and growth.

Today’s announcement is for the Community Works Fund stream.

The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

Learn More:

Canada Community-Building Fund: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/ccbf-fdcc/index-eng.html

Canada Community-Building Fund in British Columbia: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/ccbf-fdcc/pt/bc-eng.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada’s Housing Plan: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-report-rapport-plan-logement-eng.html

Backgrounder:

Funding for investments in British Columbia: https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2025/08/backgrounder-investing-across-british-columbia-to-build-safe-and-strong-communities.html