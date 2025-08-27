13-Year-Old Prodigy, Music Producer '808 Jack,' Wins Milwaukee’s High-Stakes Hip Hop Week Beat Battle

808 Jack takes a moment to himself backstage at Milwaukee’s iconic venue, The Rave

Discovered and co-signed by Timbaland at age 10, 13-year-old prodigy 808 Jack wins Milwaukee’s Hip Hop Week Beat Battle, marking a milestone in his ascent.

MANITOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week at The Rave, a historic Milwaukee concert venue that has hosted everyone from Nirvana to Kendrick Lamar, 13-year-old prodigy and music producer Jack Cousins — better known as “ 808 Jack ” — took home the top prize in a high-stakes beat battle during Hip Hop Week MKE. Often called one of the nation’s youngest rising producers, Jack wowed both the judges and an audience of more than 1,000 fans. The competition was judged by Grammy Award–winning producer 9th Wonder alongside Conductor Williams, and capped off with a headlining performance by Benny The Butcher. Jack’s victory solidifies his reputation as one of the Midwest’s brightest young talents.From Bedroom Beats to Industry RecognitionJack’s journey began at just 7 years old, teaching himself how to make beats using Garage Band on his Grandpa’s iPad. At age 10, he was discovered on Instagram and co-signed by super-producer Timbaland, instantly gaining notoriety and sparking a global following of fans who recognized his raw talent.Shortly after his 12th birthday, Jack received a call from Grammy Award–winning producer Cheeze Beatz, inviting him to Atlanta. There, he worked at the iconic Mean Street Studios on a project for Atlantic Records. Jack remembers feeling overwhelmed until Sammye-Ruth Scott, Senior Director of A&R at Atlantic Records, walked in and said:“I know who you are! 808 Jack, I hear you are a fire producer!”Later that year, he signed with Federal Sound and PBSJ Management, making him the youngest producer ever signed to such a high-profile, multi-platinum producer management team.From Big Beat MKE Battles to Hip Hop Week GloryWhile building industry connections, Jack also sharpened his skills locally through Big Beat MKE, the annual Milwaukee beat battle series hosted by Breaking And Entering . The competition pits 16 producers against each other in head-to-head rounds, with judges and crowd response determining who advances.“808 Jack was a complete unknown when he submitted for Big Beat MKE in 2024, and he’s cemented himself as one of us now,” said Allen Halas, owner of Breaking And Entering. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw his name on a major production credit in the very near future.”That foundation paved the way to the Hip Hop Week MKE Beat Battle at The Rave. During the first round, Jack live streamed his set to Instagram. His audience count showed “1” — but that one viewer turned out to be none other than Timbaland, who electrified the moment by cheering him on with:“Let’s gooo Jack!”It was a full-circle moment — the same superproducer who discovered him at age ten was now watching live as Jack clinched his biggest victory yet in front of a packed house of over 1,000 fans.What’s NextCurrently working with a number of artists from across the country, Jack considers Milwaukee home base and loves investing in the local music scene. Local rapper Spaidez speaks to his experience working with Jack:“We were at Charlotte Studios in Milwaukee before a round of beat battles. Jack was playing beats, and I just started freestyling over each one because of how fire they were. I was blown away! Jack loaded up a beat, I hoped on it that night, and over the next week it transformed into a five-song EP set to release in early 2026”Jack continues to build momentum as he balances middle school like with music production. With his recent victory, his industry co-signs, and a growing list of collaborators, the 13-year-old prodigy is proving that his music transcends his age — and his hometown.

