14 Arrested During Joint Hamilton County Human Trafficking Operation

HAMILTON COUNTY – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Collegedale Police Department, the Cleveland Police Department, The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has led to the arrests of 14 individuals.

On August 19th, agents conducted an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Cleveland area. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors and to recover victims of human trafficking. As a result, authorities arrested the following individuals:

James Bedford (DOB 8/4/1972), Clearwater, FL: one count of Patronizing Prostitution. No bond.

Pedro Garcia (DOB 2/20/1999), Cleveland, TN: one count of Patronizing Prostitution. No bond.

Muhammad Ozair Khan (DOB 8/21/1996) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $2,500.

On August 21st, acting on developing opportunities, the multiple agencies involved in the operation quickly pivoted and spun up a second undercover sting in Collegedale.

Once again, the focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors and to recover victims of human trafficking. As a result, authorities arrested the following individuals:

Mustafa Awda (DOB 11/8/1992) Houston, TX: one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $45,000.

Smit Chaudhari (DOB 5/3/2005) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $3,000.

Andrew Hamar (DOB 10/18/1981) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution, one count of Possession of a Schedule IV Drug, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

James Higdon (DOB 9/19/2005) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $2,000.

Emerald House (DOB 10/9/1997) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $3,000.

Juan Huerta (DOB 9/11/1997) Ooltewah, TN: one count of Patronizing Prostitution, one count of Possession of Schedule II Drug, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Monquel Hughes (DOB 9/2/1996) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution, and one count of Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Bond: $4,000.

Alejandro Lopez (DOB 2/11/2000) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $3,000.

Robert Campos (DOB 12/19/1997) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $10,000.

Tiffany Roberts (DOB 11/13/1989) Chattanooga, TN: one count of Patronizing Prostitution and one count of Possession of Schedule IV Drug. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher Santana (DOB 9/16/2003) Ringold, GA: one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. No bond.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking and the direct service, non-governmental organizations Street Grace and Willowbend Farms were on site to offer services to those in need.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com. Anyone can report a suspected case of human trafficking by calling the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

