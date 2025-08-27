New Book Equips LGBTQ+ Community With Financial Defense Strategies

NEW YORK , FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A revolutionary new book, Proud Wealth : Building Security in an Unequal System, is set to release. Author Gregory True addresses the harsh financial realities mainstream guides ignore: how discrimination creates crushing medical debt, mortgage denials, and retirement gaps for LGBTQ+ individuals. This isn’t theory. It’s survival economics for marginalized communities.True exposes systemic financial traps with startling clarity. Transgender individuals face $20,000+ gender-affirming surgery bills when insurers say no. Same-gender couples encounter biased loan officers denying mortgages despite stellar credit. Workplace discrimination slashes lifetime earnings by $250,000. These aren’t anecdotes. They’re data-backed crises demanding specialized solutions.The book delivers actionable tools ripped from real life. Readers learn to negotiate medical bills with hostile hospitals, create discrimination-proof estate plans, and consolidate predatory debts through LGBTQ+-friendly credit unions. One chapter details how to legally document housing bias for HUD complaints. Another provides scripts to demand fair loan terms.True’s writing blends urgency with compassion. He avoids jargon while explaining complex legal strategies. Case studies of real LGBTQ+ individuals anchor every chapter. A transgender teacher survives job loss using his emergency fund formula. A lesbian couple protects their home with tenancy agreements after family interference. The tone is direct yet empowering, like a trusted advisor fighting alongside you.Proud Wealth will be released soon. Pre-orders are available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and other major online retailers. Physical copies will stock shelves at Target, Walmart, and independent bookstores nationwide.About Gregory TrueGregory True is a Certified Financial Planner with 15 years’ experience advising LGBTQ+ nonprofits. His work combats economic injustice through practical education, featured in Forbes and The Advocate. He holds specialized certifications in trauma-informed financial coaching and LGBTQ+ estate planning. True resides in Los Angeles, developing community wealth-building initiatives.

