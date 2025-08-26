CBP holds successful Global Entry enrollment event at Will Rogers Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport recently concluded a highly successful three-day Global Entry mobile enrollment event at Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, OK. Held last week, the event resulted in the enrollment of nearly 700 new Global Entry members, demonstrating CBP's commitment to enhancing the travel experience for U.S. citizens.

The event was part of CBP’s ongoing efforts to streamline the arrival process for pre-approved, low-risk travelers through its Trusted Traveler Programs. Global Entry allows expedited clearance for participants upon arrival in the United States, reducing wait times and improving efficiency at ports of entry.

CBP’s collaboration with Will Rogers International Airport reflects the agency’s dedication to fostering partnerships that prioritize traveler convenience without compromising safety and security.

“We are proud to partner with Will Rogers World Airport to bring the Global Entry Mobile Enrollment Event to Oklahoma City,” said Jayson P. Ahern, Port Director, Area Port of Dallas. “This event underscores the importance of shared cooperation in delivering innovative solutions that enhance the traveler experience while maintaining the highest standards of security.”

CBP continues to leverage technology and partnerships to improve the efficiency of its programs. The success of this event highlights the agency's commitment to providing U.S. citizens with convenient and secure travel options.

