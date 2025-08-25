GEORGIA, August 25 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he and First Lady Marty Kemp will lead an international mission this week to promote economic development opportunities for business leaders in Brazil and Argentina that will benefit hardworking Georgians. Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper will also take part in the trip to represent Georgia's No. 1 industry and our state's farming families. Members of the Georgia Department of Economic Development will join to continue strengthening longstanding ties between economic partners. During their time in Argentina, the state delegation will be joined by General Richard "Dwayne" Wilson as they meet with members of the Georgia National Guard and their Argentinian counterparts as part of the Department of Defense State Partnership Program.

“Companies from South America have invested over $160 million in Georgia over the last six years, with the bulk of investments and jobs coming from countries where Georgia is represented,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since I took office, businesses that operate in Brazil have created over a thousand jobs for Georgians, with many investments strengthening established sectors like our No. 1 industry of agriculture. We're always eager to grow those pipelines of opportunity so more Georgians in all parts of the state can benefit. Likewise, we look forward to thanking the brave men and women of the Georgia Guard and their partners in Argentina who are supporting our shared security goals."

The governor and first lady, joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Georgia Department of Agriculture, and Georgia Ports Authority, will conduct meetings with firms already operating or under construction in Georgia during their trip, as well as attend diplomatic and relationship-building bilateral meetings. During their visit, they will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the state economic office in Brazil.

"I’m proud to join Governor Kemp, Commissioner Wilson, and other state leaders on this important trade mission to South America, and I look forward to working with our partners in Brazil and Argentina to continue to build upon our already strong relationship," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "The success of Georgia’s #1 industry depends on our farmers' ability to get their goods to market, and leveraging Georgia’s port system and reducing trade barriers with countries around the globe are vital components of ensuring the continued success of Georgia agriculture and our state as a whole."

“This year is the 30th anniversary of Georgia’s representation in Brazil, an incredible milestone for one of the state’s top 20 trade partners and proof of Georgia’s lasting partnerships in international markets,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Through our ports and collaborations such as the Delta Air Lines-LATAM partnership, Georgia’s connectivity to South America means opportunity. Brazil and Argentina are home to some of the largest agriculture and infrastructure companies in South America, aligning with Georgia’s strong agribusiness and food and beverage industries as well as the state’s continued growth and investments in infrastructure development.”

Brazil and Argentina Connections at a Glance

Brazil first established a consular presence in Georgia in 1899. The State of Georgia has had continuous representation in Brazil since 1995. In 2024, Georgia's exports to Brazil totaled $748 million.

Argentina first established a consular presence in Georgia in 1899. The State of Georgia’s representative in Chile also serves the Argentinian market. In 2024, Georgia's exports to Argentina totaled $120 million.

Current Itinerary:

JBS: Largely through its subsidiary Pilgrim’s, the company supports an estimated 9,000 jobs across Georgia. In 2025, Pilgrim’s announced plans to invest $400 million in a new prepared foods facility in LaFayette that is expected to employ 630 people when fully operational.

Taurus: In 2019, Taurus relocated its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations to Bainbridge, representing $22 million in investment and more than 350 jobs.

CSN: Brazilian National Steel Company (CSN) is one of Brazil’s largest integrated steel producers, with diversified operations that support infrastructure development.

Embraer: Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services (EAMS) operates a key maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia.

GranBio: GranBio’s U.S. operations are centered in Thomaston, Georgia, where it operates a pilot and demonstration plant through its subsidiary AVAPCO LLC. The biorefinery serves as GranBio’s primary R&D center in the U.S.

AGCO: Headquartered in Georgia, AGCO was founded in 1990 and has since grown to become a leading global producer of agricultural machinery. The company has a significant presence in South America, with several facilities in Brazil and Argentina.

Guidoni Group: Guidoni Group’s facility in McRae represents approximately $100 million in investment.

BERSA: Established in Argentina in 1958, BERSA is a global firearms manufacturer that operates a production facility in Cartersville.



Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning