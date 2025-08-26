Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the Passing of Retired Chief Judge Greg K. Nakamura

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of retired Third Circuit Court Chief Judge Greg K. Nakamura on Friday, August 22, 2025. On behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, I extend our heartfelt condolences and aloha to his wife Jo-Lyn, his family, and his many friends.

Judge Nakamura devoted nearly three decades to the bench, first serving as a District Family Court judge in Kona beginning in 1990, before his appointment to the Circuit Court in Hilo in 1994. He went on to lead the circuit as Chief Judge in 2017 until his retirement in 2019. Over the course of his distinguished career, he presided over some of the most high-profile cases in Hawaiʻi Island’s history. For more than a decade he guided the Big Island Drug Court, where he was known for his compassion, wit, and unwavering belief in rehabilitation. He and Jo-Lyn would often encounter Drug Court graduates in Hilo who would stop to thank him for his support, and share how they were doing.

Beyond his accomplishments in the courtroom, Judge Nakamura often said what meant the most to him professionally was the success of the many law clerks who trained under his guidance and went on to become contributing members of the bar and active participants in the community. His influence as a mentor and role model will be felt for generations.

Those who knew Judge Nakamura also remember his love of life outside the law. He was an avid golfer, and pickleball and tennis player, who enjoyed travelling and immersing himself in reading.

We are profoundly grateful for Judge Nakamura’s decades of service, leadership, and integrity. He will be remembered not only as a fair and dedicated jurist, but also as a kind and thoughtful person who gave so much to his community and to the Judiciary.