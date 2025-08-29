Submit Release
The Audible New, Different Fitness Book that Empowers and Integrates Everyday Health: Total Fitness Simplified

Total Fitness Simplified Audiobook

Exercise, Nutrition and Self-Awareness. The author's suggested keys to a better you. The "you" part of this audiobook puts "you" in control of your health!

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrated by the author and fitness advocate, Nate Solomon, this dynamic audio guide distills the keys to sustainable health into an engaging and easy-to-follow format. Drawing from core pillars – weight training, cardiovascular work and nutrition – this concise and to-the-point audiobook emphasizes that consistency beats intensity and that “small, positive changes add up to big improvements”.

Listeners can expect : A Holistic Approach - Balanced exploration of muscular strength, heart health and dietary insight. Self-Awareness Is Foundational – Encouraging listeners to tune into their habits and reactions as a basis for real change. Beginner-Friendly Tone – Clear, approachable guidance that makes fitness feel easy and not overwhelming. Inspirational Yet Practical – Motivating listeners to implement small positive steps that build consistent progress.

Health isn’t about always going hardcore – it’s about staying consistent. By focusing on awareness and building sustainable habits, a healthier and happier lifestyle is attainable. Sparks, NV based fitness coach and author, Nate Solomon, has spent years helping individuals embark on and sustain healthier lives through realistic, evidence-based approaches. Total Fitness Simplifed is his first audiobook, offering a voice – literally and figuratively – for everyday fitness

Total Fitness Simplified is now available on Audible: duration is 2 hours and 26 minutes

