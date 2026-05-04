State Agriculture Commissioner Announces NYS Dairy Promotion Orde...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced the membership of the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, which administers the Dairy Promotion Order and evaluates dairy marketing promotion programs, consists of 10 New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner. Each member serves a three-year term starting today, May 1, 2026. Three of the 10 members will serve on the Advisory Board for the first time.

The following members have been appointed to the Advisory Board:

Larry Bailey of Fort Ann, endorsed by Dairy Farmers of America Julie Patterson of Auburn, an at-large member Jason Kehl of Strykersville, an at-large member Dean Handy of St. Johnsville, endorsed by New York State Grange Alicia Lamb of Oakfield, an at-large member Judi Whittaker of Whitney Point, endorsed by New York Farm Bureau Roberta Wolf of Lyons, endorsed by Rochester Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc. Jack Klapper of Linwood, an at-large member and new to the board Eric Ooms of Old Chatham, endorsed by Agri-Mark and new to the board Magdalene Gerst of Eden, an at-large member and new to the board



Commissioner Ball thanked the Board’s previous members Sarah Head, Kim Nelson, and Carl Moore for their service.

The Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board advises the Commissioner on the annual distribution of over $16 million in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. The board meets regularly to recommend allocations to new programs and to review progress of programs currently funded under the Order, which include dairy promotion programs, nutrition, education, and outreach programs, as well as a variety of innovative dairy product research projects. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers.

New York State has roughly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers. New York's unique and talented dairy producers and processors contribute significantly to the state’s agriculture industry, economy, and the health of its communities.