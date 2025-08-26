Curriculum reform and policing in focus during OSCE Mission Head’s two-day visit to Brčko District BiH

Brčko, 26 August 2025 - Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), concluded a two-day visit to Brčko District of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Brčko District) today, underscoring the Mission’s continued commitment to supporting reforms and strengthening co-operation with local institutions.

During his visit, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Brčko District Mayor Siniša Milić, Assembly Speaker Damir Bulčević, and Chief of Police Goran Pisić. Discussions focused on advancing co-operation between the Mission and Brčko District institutions, particularly in the areas of curriculum reform and policing.

On the first day of the visit, Ambassador Holtzapple and Mayor Milić signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for co-operation between the Mission and the Brčko District Government on the implementation of curriculum reform. The reform is based on student learning outcomes, with the aim of fostering quality, inclusive, and relevant education for all students in Brčko District.

On the second day, Ambassador Holtzapple officially opened the Brčko District Police Summer School, which brings together youth from across Bosnia and Herzegovina to learn, build friendships, and gain new experiences while exploring the work of law enforcement agencies and the challenges facing the country, as well as ways to address them. This year’s programme features workshops on topics including Women and Security, Human Trafficking, and the Dangers of Social Media.

“The young people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are the drivers of positive change. By equipping them with functional knowledge, critical thinking skills, and opportunities to engage, we are investing in a more secure, inclusive, and democratic future,” said Ambassador Holtzapple.

The OSCE Mission to BiH remains committed to promoting quality education, mutual understanding, and the rule of law.