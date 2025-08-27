Love Kitsap Partners with Seattle TopTix to Launch Bainbridge Island Discovery Tour

Join a 2 hour tour that will highlight local shopping, important historic monuments, unique landmarks, and Bainbridge Island’s signature natural beauty.

Love Kitsap a new partnership with Seattle TopTix, a tourism initiative powered by the Space Needle.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Kitsap the destination marketing organization for Kitsap County, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Seattle TopTix, a tourism initiative powered by the Space Needle. to promote the Bainbridge Island Discovery Tour, a guided half-day excursion showcasing the charm, history, and natural beauty of Bainbridge Island. Located just across Puget Sound from Seattle, Bainbridge Island is known for its stunning, unique blend of scenic waterfronts, cultural landmarks, and artistic treasures. The Bainbridge Island Discovery Tour—a guided half-day experience that highlights the island’s rich history, coastal beauty and vibrant culture- offers visitors an easy and enriching way to explore the island’s top sights with curated stops and comfortable guided transportation.

Through this collaboration, the tour has been included as part of the launch of Seattle TopTix, an initiative aimed at providing Space Needle visitors with access to premier regional experiences in and beyond the city. The partnership connects Seattle’s iconic skyline with the serene charm of Kitsap County.

“This partnership with Seattle TopTix gives travelers the best of both worlds — iconic views from the Space Needle combined with an unforgettable guided journey on Bainbridge Island,” said Joshua Johnson, Co-Founder of Love Kitsap. “It’s a seamless way to connect Seattle’s visitors with the history, culture, and the natural beauty of Kitsap County.”

Tour Highlights:

• Easy Pickup – The tour begins with a pickup at the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.

• Historic Tribute – Experience the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, honoring the Japanese American residents forcibly removed from the island during WWII.

• Scenic Escape – Take in waterfront views at Rockaway Beach, a peaceful island gem.

• Mindful Walk – Reflect at Halls Hill Lookout and Labyrinth, a serene and contemplative stop.

• Peace & Art – Visit Pia the Peacekeeper, the internationally known giant troll sculpture by artist Thomas Dambo, symbolizing harmony and community.

• Winslow Exploration – Guests can choose to explore downtown Bainbridge Island’s Winslow Way with its collection of vibrant shops and restaurants before returning to the ferry or opt for direct drop-off at the ferry terminal.

Important Details:

• Advance reservations are required after purchasing through Seattle TopTix.

• A 2-ticket minimum is required to book.

• Ferry fare is not included and must be purchased separately.

• Daily departures are at 9:30 AM, 12:30 PM, and 3:30 PM (tour begins at Bainbridge Island arrival).

“This partnership with Love Kitsap reflects our commitment to connecting visitors with the broader beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The Bainbridge Island Discovery Tour offers a seamless way to extend the Seattle experience beyond the skyline,” said Kathy Gerke, VP of Sales and Events, Space Needle. “We’re always looking for meaningful ways to enhance our guests’ experiences and this is more than a day trip—it’s a deep dive into the heart and history of the region.”

The Bainbridge Island Discovery Tour is available for booking through at the Space Needle box office or kiosks, or online at seattletoptix.com/attraction/bainbridgeisland.

About Seattle TopTix:

Explore the best of Seattle and beyond with Seattle TopTix. Offering curated ticket bundles that let you see more and save more, Seattle TopTix connects you to 18+ unforgettable experiences—from world-famous attractions to hidden neighborhood gems. Powered by the Space Needle. Start planning at seattletoptix.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Johnson

sarah@kitsap.love

253 209 9208

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.