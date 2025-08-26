Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Sheffield vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District





26 August 2025





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission has submitted to Governor Michael Kehoe its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the July 2025 retirement of Judge Mary W. Sheffield.





The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After nearly 3.5 hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations, and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are: Joshua B. Christensen, Joseph L. Hensley, and Bryan E. Nickell.





Christensen is a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County). He was born in 1982 and resides in Springfield. He earned his bachelor of science in English literature and psychology in 2007 from Excelsior College in Albany, New York, and his law degree, summa cum laude, in 2011 from the University of Alabama School of Law in Tuscaloosa. He received seven votes.

Hensley is a circuit judge and presiding juvenile judge in the 29th Judicial Circuit (Jasper County). He was born in 1973 and resides in Joplin. He earned his bachelor of arts, summa cum laude and with honors, in psychology in 1995 and his law degree in 1998, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received seven votes.

Nickell is an attorney with the Law Office of Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas, Hanschen & Peters LLC in Sikeston. He was born in 1969 and resides in Sikeston. He earned his bachelor of science and bachelor of arts in accounting in 1991 from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and his law degree in 1994 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. He received seven votes.





The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.





The commission is chaired by Chief Justice W. Brent Powell and is composed of Neil Chanter of Springfield, Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Jennifer Hardester of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City.





###





Links to nominees' materials:

Note: Links to nominees' materials typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676



