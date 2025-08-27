Industry Leading Apparel Brands Patagonia & Toad&Co Join Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies as Ambassadors

Photo credit: Adam Ernster Wildlife

Blue Whales and Blue Skies is proud to welcome two California-based brands known for challenging the status quo of corporate responsibility to its program.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies (BWBS) is proud to welcome two California-based brands known for challenging the status quo of corporate responsibility to its Ambassador program - Patagonia and Toad&Co.BWBS encourages and verifies shipping companies’ cooperation with voluntary Vessel Speed Reduction (VSR) requests along California’s coast to reduce fatal ship strikes to endangered whales, underwater radiated noise, air pollution, and regional greenhouse gas emissions. BWBS has successfully incentivized the majority of international shipping traffic transiting to California ports to cooperate. BWBS Ambassadors ship or work with participating shipping lines and help increase demand for responsible shipping practices that protect marine biodiversity and coastal communities. Each year, the program works to engage more shipping companies, increase cooperation rates, verify cooperation, and quantify the environmental benefits of participation. Patagonia, the trailblazing outdoor apparel company known for being “in business to save our home planet,” joined BWBS in August. Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is based in Ventura, California. As a certified B Corporation and a founding member of 1% for the Planet, it’s recognized internationally for product quality and environmental activism . The company’s unique ownership structure reflects that Earth is its only shareholder: profits not reinvested back into the business are paid as dividends to protect the planet. Toad&Co, a sustainable outdoor lifestyle clothing company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, joined in June. Toad&Co is recognized for its leadership in designing eco-friendly apparel, circular fashion through their ToadAgain resale program, a sustainable supply chain, and innovative responsible packaging initiatives. Toad&Co is committed to community partnerships and advocating for conservation and equity in the outdoors as a long-standing 1% for the Planet business member.Since launching in 2014, BWBS has worked with shipping companies to voluntarily slow their vessels for more than 1.5 million nautical miles, resulting in:- Avoided emissions of critical smog-forming air pollutants, including: ~5,900 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx)- the equivalent of taking 4.7 million cars off the road for a year;- A 50% reduction in lethal ship strike risk to endangered whales in 2024 (ship strikes are one of endangered whales’ main threats); and- An average 38% reduction in underwater radiated noise pollution (many marine animals rely on sound for essential life functions- implementing VSR programs in regions with high whale presence is a crucial step in mitigating the harmful effects of chronic noise pollution).“BWBS is honored to welcome Toad&Co and Patagonia as Ambassadors that support protecting endangered whales and coastal communities. With an increased focus on leveraging the power of the ultimate customers of shipping lines, BWBS is expanding awareness of the benefits of responsible shipping practices and inspiring more companies to prioritize working with shipping lines leading the way on protecting ocean health.” - Becca Tucker, Director of Corporate Engagement, BWBS.About:BWBS is a partnership between federal and local government agencies, foundations, and environmental nonprofits, including the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation; Channel Islands, Chumash Heritage, Monterey Bay, Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries; Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory; Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County and Monterey Bay Air Pollution Control Districts; and the Bay Area Air District. The Ambassador program is open to consumer goods, retail, logistics and freight forwarder companies, ports, and maritime technology service companies that work with, or ship their goods with participating shipping lines. Program Ambassadors include; Nomad Goods; Peak Design; JAS Worldwide; Port of Oakland; Port of Hueneme; Seaspan; ShipCo Transport; Pacific Stoneworks; Matilija Wine; Mistral Soap; Zen Paradise; Huffy; Niner; Buzz eBikes; Batch Bicycles; STAX Engineering; Brist MFG.; Brighten Solar; Eggboards; Limoneira; Business & Pleasure Co.; Summit Coffee; Sonos; Who Gives a Crap; Santa Cruz Bicycles; The Block Logistics; Toad&Co and Patagonia. To inquire about becoming an Ambassador, contact Becca Tucker at becca@californiamsf.org.For more about BWBS, visit: https://www.bluewhalesblueskies.org/ For more on Patagonia and its impact, visit: https://www.patagonia.com/business-unusual/ For more on Toad&Co. and its impact, visit: www.toadandco.com/pages/sustainability

