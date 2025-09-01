Free Online Workshop Helps Families Jumpstart Holiday Decluttering

Brenda Mason-Parmelee Downsizing31 book cover

The days before the holidays are the best time to declutter. Donations meet needs in the community, gatherings feel more peaceful, and families set themselves up for a fresh start in the new year.”
— Brenda Mason-Parmelee

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As fall ushers in cooler weather and the holiday season approaches, households across the country are confronting a familiar challenge: clutter. From changing out wardrobes to preparing for family gatherings, the shift in seasons often shines a spotlight on overcrowded closets, basements, and living spaces.
To help individuals and families clear the excess and create calm before the holidays, downsizing consultant and author Brenda Mason-Parmelee is hosting a free online Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The 60-minute session, open to participants nationwide, introduces Mason-Parmelee’s signature Downsizing31™ Method and equips attendees with practical tools to start their clutter-free journey. Registration is complimentary but required at downsizing31.com/live-workshop.
Key workshop takeaways include:

-The mindset shift that transforms decluttering into lasting change
-How to design an Oasis Vision for a peaceful, clutter-free home
-Applying the Rule of Four™ to make confident decisions
=Breaking free from Clutter Code Chains™ that keep you stuck

Mason-Parmelee speaks from experience. In just 31 days, she downsized from a 3,100-square-foot home filled with 50 years of belongings into a 310-square-foot motor coach. Today, as a keynote speaker and columnist for the popular Tiny House Magazine, she teaches others how to use her proven strategies to achieve freedom and peace without the overwhelm.

The online Downsizing31™ Free Foundations Workshop is free to attend, but space is limited. Registration is available at https://downsizing31.com/live-workshop.

About Brenda Mason-Parmelee: Brenda Mason-Parmelee is the founder of the Downsizing31™ Method and author of the book "The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis." For more than a decade, she has guided individuals, couples, and families in releasing clutter, downsizing with confidence, and creating intentional living spaces. Through her workshops, speaking engagements, and supportive communities, Mason-Parmelee offers a faith-rooted approach that empowers people to move from overwhelm to peace, purpose, and freedom - for good.

For more information contact: Brenda Mason-Parmelee
Email: Brenda@smallerlivinghugelife.com

Katie Chapman Hornor
Katie Hornor
+1 605-592-4108
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Online Workshop Helps Families Jumpstart Holiday Decluttering

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Katie Chapman Hornor
Katie Hornor
+1 605-592-4108
Company/Organization
Katie Hornor
46726 266th st
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57106
United States
+1 605-592-4108
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

Visit website

More From This Author
Free Online Workshop Helps Families Jumpstart Holiday Decluttering
Business Strategist and Author Katie Hornor Featured at Premier Future-Proof Author Event Alongside Publishing Leaders
Advanced Writers and Speakers Association 25th Anniversary Celebration Features Katie Hornor as Book Marketing Panelist
View All Stories From This Author