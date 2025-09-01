Free Online Workshop Helps Families Jumpstart Holiday Decluttering

The days before the holidays are the best time to declutter. Donations meet needs in the community, gatherings feel more peaceful, and families set themselves up for a fresh start in the new year.” — Brenda Mason-Parmelee

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As fall ushers in cooler weather and the holiday season approaches, households across the country are confronting a familiar challenge: clutter. From changing out wardrobes to preparing for family gatherings, the shift in seasons often shines a spotlight on overcrowded closets, basements, and living spaces.

To help individuals and families clear the excess and create calm before the holidays, downsizing consultant and author Brenda Mason-Parmelee is hosting a free online Downsizing31™ Foundations Workshop on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The 60-minute session, open to participants nationwide, introduces Mason-Parmelee’s signature Downsizing31™ Method and equips attendees with practical tools to start their clutter-free journey. Registration is complimentary but required at downsizing31.com/live-workshop.

Key workshop takeaways include:

-The mindset shift that transforms decluttering into lasting change

-How to design an Oasis Vision for a peaceful, clutter-free home

-Applying the Rule of Four™ to make confident decisions

=Breaking free from Clutter Code Chains™ that keep you stuck

Mason-Parmelee speaks from experience. In just 31 days, she downsized from a 3,100-square-foot home filled with 50 years of belongings into a 310-square-foot motor coach. Today, as a keynote speaker and columnist for the popular Tiny House Magazine, she teaches others how to use her proven strategies to achieve freedom and peace without the overwhelm.

The online Downsizing31™ Free Foundations Workshop is free to attend, but space is limited. Registration is available at https://downsizing31.com/live-workshop.

About Brenda Mason-Parmelee: Brenda Mason-Parmelee is the founder of the Downsizing31™ Method and author of the book "The 31-Day Guide to Create Your Clutter-Free Home Oasis." For more than a decade, she has guided individuals, couples, and families in releasing clutter, downsizing with confidence, and creating intentional living spaces. Through her workshops, speaking engagements, and supportive communities, Mason-Parmelee offers a faith-rooted approach that empowers people to move from overwhelm to peace, purpose, and freedom - for good.

