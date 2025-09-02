AltaVestAI Acquires Internal-Use Versions of InteliClear & AUG AI

Transforming Traditional and Digital Markets Through Integrated AI and Clearing Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltaVestAI (AVST), a next-generation, AI-powered, self-clearing investment banking broker-dealer platform, today announced the acquisition of internal-use versions of InteliClear, a multi-asset, modern post-trade processing platform, and AUG AI, an advanced artificial intelligence engine purpose-built for investment banking, research, and trading analytics.With these acquisitions, AltaVestAI secures full ownership and command of its technology infrastructure, unlocking unprecedented levels of efficiency, automation, and regulatory compliance. This foundation empowers the firm to seamlessly manage the entire financial lifecycle from origination and trading through settlement, custody, and post-trade reporting while ensuring scalability and long-term strategic control.The combined platform empowers AltaVestAI to process both traditional (equities, options, fixed income, mutual funds) and non-traditional (tokenized assets, digital securities, alternative investments) asset classes simultaneously, supporting traditional custodian- cleared securities and blockchain- native instruments with integrated tokenization and smart contracts.“By bringing InteliClear and AUG AI in-house for internal use, we have eliminated dependency on legacy vendors and created a vertically integrated technology stack purpose-built for modern investment banking,” said Anthony Panos Co-Founder at AltaVestAI. “This is about full-stack control allowing us to enhance underwriting, research, compliance automation, trading analytics and post trade processing while operating with speed, precision, and scalability.”The integration of AUG AI’s private AI agent infrastructure into InteliClear’s post-trade system enables AltaVestAI to operate with 24/7 global coverage, autonomous exception resolution, real-time reconciliation, and proactive risk and regulatory compliance monitoring delivering a true competitive edge.“AltaVestAI now operates on the same technology foundation we’ve built to handle the most demanding post-trade environments in the industry,” said John Paul DeVito, Co-Founder and Director of InteliClear. “Our AI-powered post-trade platform, combined with AltaVestAI’s investment banking expertise, represents a transformative shift in how traditional and digital assets are originated, traded, and processed.”About AltaVestAI (AVST)AltaVestAI is a next-generation, AI-powered, future self-clearing investment banking broker-dealer serving issuers, funds, and clients across public, private, and digital markets. By integrating proprietary post-trade infrastructure and AI-driven banking intelligence, AVST delivers operational control, automation, and regulatory readiness across all asset classes.About InteliClearInteliClear delivers a comprehensive, real-time post-trade platform designed for clearing firms, broker-dealers, and financial institutions. Its unified infrastructure processes traditional and non-traditional asset transactions with audit-grade accuracy and regulatory readiness across asset classes.About AUG AIAUG AI provides enterprise-grade AI automation tools tailored for capital markets, enabling private AI deployments for underwriting, trading, compliance, and research with firm-specific governance and control.Media Contacts:Anthony Panos — Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer AltaVestAI www.altavestai.com — ap@altavestai.com — (917) 485-4095John Paul DeVito — Co-Founder & Director, InteliClear www.inteliclear.com — jpd@inteliclear.com – (914-329-2508)

