AG Yost Encourages High School Students to Apply for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is accepting applications for Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board (TAB) for the 2025-26 academic year.



TAB – which is designed for high-school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter and online schools statewide, including home-schooled students – offers young people an opportunity to engage with state government officials and discuss issues affecting their lives.



“Many of these young men and women are already established leaders in their schools and communities,” Yost said. “The Teen Ambassador Board can help them hone their leadership talents as they prepare for possible careers in public service.”



Board members serve a one-year term, during which they convene twice in Columbus to collaborate and advise the Attorney General’s Office on matters relevant to teens.



The ideal applicant is a motivated, enthusiastic self-starter who has an interest in law and government, seeks to develop leadership skills, and wants to make a difference.



Board members participate in small group projects, attend presentations, meet with Attorney General Yost, and interact with assistant attorneys general and elected officials.



The submission deadline for applications is Sept. 12, 2025. Each application must include a recommendation from a teacher, coach or community member.



More information, including application and recommendation forms, is available on the attorney general’s website.

