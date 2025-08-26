Right Rudder Marketing Partners with FlyTech Pilot Academy to Accelerate Modern Flight Training Growth

Right Rudder Marketing + FlyTech Pilot Academy Right Rudder Marketing Log Right Rudder Marketing Logo FlyTech Pilot Academy Logo Right Rudder Marketing + FlyTech Pilot Academy

At Right Rudder Marketing, we've seen a lot of flight schools. What sets FlyTech apart is their understanding that the aviation industry needs to evolve.

FlyTech represents the kind of flight school we're excited to support. Their commitment to modern training align with our mission to help flight schools train more pilots through effective marketing." — Tim Jedrek

ST JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Rudder Marketing , the leading digital marketing agency specializing in aviation training, today announced its partnership with FlyTech Pilot Academy , an innovative flight school based in St. Joseph, Missouri. This partnership combines FlyTech's cutting-edge training methodology with Right Rudder Marketing's proven Flight School Marketing System to scale operations and train more pilots in response to the industry's growing demand.Rapid Growth Through InnovationFounded in 2023, FlyTech Pilot Academy has achieved remarkable early success, logging over 500 flight hours in its first nine months of operation and graduating its first student in a record-breaking 8-9 months. The academy's accelerated growth demonstrates strong market demand for modern flight training approaches that prepare students for today's technology-driven aviation industry."FlyTech represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking flight school we're excited to support," said Tim Jedrek, Founder and CEO at Right Rudder Marketing. "Their commitment to modern training methods and proven results align perfectly with our mission to help flight schools train more pilots through effective marketing strategies."Technology-Advanced Training InfrastructureFlyTech Pilot Academy operates with the state-of-the-art Sling NGT (N900FT), a Technologically Advanced Aircraft (TAA) featuring a modern glass cockpit with Garmin G3X Touch avionics. This strategic equipment choice allows students to complete training from Private Pilot through Commercial Pilot licenses in the same aircraft, providing consistency and efficiency rarely found in traditional flight training.The Sling NGT's operational efficiency at $54/hour compared to $136/hour for traditional Cessna 172 aircraft creates significant cost savings that benefit both the academy and its students. FlyTech passes these advantages to students through competitive wet rental rates of $185/hour and simulator time at $50/hour, well below industry averages."Our approach focuses on preparing students for the cockpits they'll actually fly in their careers," said Lute Atieh, Managing Partner at FlyTech Pilot Academy. "By training in glass cockpit technology from day one, our graduates enter the workforce with relevant, modern skills."Comprehensive Training EcosystemLocated at Rosecrans Memorial Airport (KSTJ), FlyTech offers a complete training environment including:Modern Aircraft Fleet: Sling NGT with advanced glass cockpit systemsFull-Motion Certified Simulator: Cost-effective instrument training at $50/hourComprehensive Certification Programs: Sport Pilot through Commercial Pilot licensesStrategic Partnerships: Collaboration with Hillyard Technical Center for expanded reachDigital Integration: ForeFlight and modern training technologiesThe academy's partnership with Hillyard Technical Center expands its recruitment channels into vocational education, creating additional pathways for prospective pilots to discover aviation careers.Addressing Industry-Wide ChallengesThe partnership addresses critical challenges facing aviation training, including the significant pilot shortage affecting airlines and general aviation. By combining FlyTech's efficient training methods with Right Rudder Marketing's specialized aviation marketing expertise, the collaboration aims to increase student enrollment and accelerate pilot certification timelines."Traditional flight schools often struggle with outdated marketing approaches that don't resonate with today's prospective pilots," explained Tim Jedrek. "Our Flight School Marketing System has helped flight schools across the country double, triple, and in some cases increase enrollments by 10X because we understand both modern digital marketing and the aviation industry."Strategic Market PositionFlyTech's location in northwest Missouri provides strategic advantages in a less saturated market while maintaining accessibility to both rural and urban populations. The academy serves a regional market extending beyond Missouri's borders, offering personalized training experiences often unavailable at larger metropolitan flight schools.The partnership will implement Right Rudder Marketing's comprehensive digital marketing approach, including:Search Engine Optimization for local aviation searchesPay-per-click advertising for immediate lead generationSocial media marketing to build community engagementWebsite optimization designed for flight school conversionsEmail marketing to nurture prospects through enrollmentReputation management to build trust and authorityProven Marketing ResultsRight Rudder Marketing's track record includes transformational growth for flight school partners nationwide. The agency's aviation-specific expertise eliminates the learning curve typically required when general marketing agencies attempt to serve flight schools."Right Rudder Marketing is such a great find for aviation companies in need of a professional touch to their marketing portfolio," said Nayda Cattin of Cirrus Aviation, an existing client. "Right Rudder understands the industry, produces context-correct content with tracked results, all with a smile."Future Growth InitiativesThe partnership positions FlyTech for continued expansion in the regional market through enhanced digital presence, improved lead generation, and systematic conversion optimization. Plans include scaling marketing efforts to match the academy's growth trajectory and establishing FlyTech as the leading flight training provider in northwest Missouri.About FlyTech Pilot AcademyFounded in 2023, FlyTech Pilot Academy is a modern flight training school located at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri. The academy specializes in glass cockpit training using advanced Sling NGT aircraft and offers comprehensive pilot certification programs from Sport Pilot through Commercial Pilot licenses. FlyTech is committed to preparing pilots for modern aviation careers through innovative training methods and cutting-edge technology. Learn more at flystj.com.About Right Rudder MarketingRight Rudder Marketing is the leading digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in aviation training and flight schools. As a pilot-owned agency, Right Rudder Marketing combines deep aviation industry knowledge with proven digital marketing strategies through its proprietary Flight School Marketing System. The agency helps flight schools nationwide increase student enrollment, improve conversion rates, and scale operations to train more pilots. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.com.

