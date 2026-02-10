Governor Hochul Rallies for Let Them Build Agenda as Support Grows Across the State

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “New Yorkers desperately need more opportunities to rent apartments and buy homes they can afford. The SEQRA reforms outlined in the Governor's Let Them Build agenda will deliver that by bringing clarity, speed, and fairness to the process of increasing housing supply and building the infrastructure and community resources that go along with it. The changes and modernization that the Governor is proposing will reduce the time it takes to get shovels in the ground by more than fifty percent while continuing to preserve and protect our natural resources. This is a brilliant idea that will make an enormous difference toward creating the homes and the thriving communities that people deserve.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul’s 'Let Them Build' agenda is centered around incentivizing doing the right thing by avoiding impacts to natural resources and encouraging building in places that avoid environmental harm. Common-sense reforms to SEQRA will speed up the delivery of zoned and permitted affordable housing and other critical infrastructure projects that New Yorkers need, and secure more certainty in environmental review timelines on vital transportation improvements, municipal infrastructure, and other projects benefitting local communities. The Governor’s approach will yield tangible environmental benefits compared to policies that encourage sprawl and unchecked development of natural areas.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ agenda is a critical step toward delivering the housing, infrastructure, and clean energy projects to benefit all New Yorkers. By modernizing environmental review, setting clear and accountable timelines, and removing unnecessary barriers while maintaining strong environmental protections, these reforms will lower costs, speed responsible development, and strengthen communities throughout the state.”

City of New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said, “Local governments are on the front lines of delivering housing, infrastructure, and community improvements, and lengthy, duplicative review processes can slow down projects residents are counting on. Governor Hochul’s proposal to modernize SEQRA recognizes the need to protect our environment while also making it easier for communities to move forward responsibly. By reducing unnecessary delays and improving coordination, these reforms will help lower costs, increase transparency, and allow municipalities like ours to plan and build more effectively. I appreciate the Governor’s leadership in advancing thoughtful reforms that support sustainable growth and stronger, more resilient communities.”

City of Peekskill Mayor Vivian C. McKenzie said, “For local governments, time matters. Governor Hochul’s proposal to modernize SEQRA is about cutting through unnecessary delays so communities can move forward on housing, infrastructure, and quality-of-life projects residents have been waiting for. These reforms respect environmental protections while giving cities and towns the tools we need to plan, build, and grow responsibly. I appreciate the Governor’s leadership in recognizing that smart reform can strengthen both our environment and our local economies.”

Village of Pelham Mayor Chance Mullen said, “Local leaders have been calling for SEQRA reform for years, and it’s encouraging to see Governor Hochul listening. I’m cautiously optimistic this proposal can help communities deliver the housing our residents need while cutting unnecessary red tape. Making it easier to build homes is essential to easing costs for everyday New Yorkers and meeting the needs of our constituents.”

Village of Fredonia Mayor Mike Ferguson said, “Governor Hochul’s proposed amendment to current items of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) will have the largest impact by helping to eliminate more roadblocks for citizens wanting to buy small-scale and multi-family homes. This will remove yet another financial burden for homebuyers. That’s a big help to communities our size. Once again the Governor is showing that she fights for families and fights for us everyday.”

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said, “East Hampton needs more affordable housing so the people who keep our town running can continue living here, including teachers, health care workers, first responders, town employees, and young families. I appreciate Governor Hochul for making this a priority and for backing a clearer, more consistent review process that helps communities build the homes New Yorkers need while continuing to protect our environment, our water, and our open space.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed regulatory reforms, which will continue to protect our environment while cutting through unnecessary red tape. These reforms will allow us to move expeditiously on projects that are critical to the health and safety of our residents.”

City of White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s proposed SEQRA reforms through her Let Them Build Agenda,” said White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch. “These common-sense changes cut through unnecessary red tape while striking the right balance-encouraging smart growth and preserving zoning authority, home rule, and environmental integrity. As the fastest-growing city in New York State, White Plains needs tools that allow us to build faster and more affordably, and this plan delivers.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “In Mount Vernon, administrative red tape has too often stifled the progress our community deserves, adding years of delay and millions in costs to safe, necessary projects. I fully support Governor Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ agenda because it empowers local leaders to deliver results faster. By modernizing SEQRA for projects with no significant environmental impact, we are clearing the path for the affordable homes and modern housing our families need while remaining steadfast stewards of our environment.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “Local governments want to move forward on housing and infrastructure projects that our communities need, but the process can be slow and unpredictable. Governor Hochul’s Let Them Build proposal takes a thoughtful approach by streamlining review timelines while preserving environmental protections. These changes would give cities like Kingston greater certainty, help control costs, and allow us to plan and build more effectively for our residents.”

City of Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano said, “In Middletown, we’re focused on moving projects from planning to reality, whether that’s housing, infrastructure, or reinvestment in our downtown and neighborhoods. When reviews take too long or lack clear timelines, it can slow progress and drive up costs. Governor Hochul’s Let Them Build agenda emphasizes predictability and efficiency, while maintaining strong environmental safeguards. That approach gives local governments like ours the ability to move forward responsibly and deliver results for residents.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “Buffalo’s need for more housing and modernizing our critical infrastructure shows itself every day. Governor Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ agenda helps government work at the speed of our communities’ needs. This will cut unnecessary red tape that drives up costs and delays projects people already support — all while preserving the environmental safeguards New Yorkers have come to expect. These reforms will help upstate cities like Buffalo deliver affordable housing, clean water infrastructure, and direct investments in our neighborhoods without years of avoidable delay.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “The New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) is an important regulatory process, improvements to make it more efficient are welcomed. These changes to streamline the SEQRA process and remove red tape will boost the construction of critical housing and infrastructure our community needs, reduce costs, while continuing to evaluate environmental, social, and economic impacts of development. We are committed to be a supportive partner in the Governor’s initiative to reform SEQRA.”

Village of Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino said, “Municipalities like Port Chester are advancing the construction of new housing, improving, and making more efficient local infrastructure, and spearheading shovel-ready downtown revitalization projects that our residents and regional economy depend upon. Over the past several years, we have championed transformative waterfront investments, major sewer and roadway upgrades, pedestrian-focused initiatives like The LOOP!, enhanced our greenspaces, and granted thousands of units of new housing site plan approval—all while navigating complex and often lengthy environmental review timelines. Thoughtful modernization of the SEQRA process, as proposed by Governor Hochul, can preserve strong environmental protections while improving coordination, reducing unnecessary delays, and providing greater predictability for communities that are ready to build responsibly. These reforms will help municipalities like Port Chester move the next phase of housing and mixed-use projects forward more efficiently, control project costs, and continue strengthening and expanding vibrant, sustainable downtowns that support long-term economic growth.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Manhattanites are facing a housing crisis and rising costs that demand bold action, not endless process — at a moment when the median rent in Manhattan is approaching $5,000 a month, pushing working families and vulnerable communities to the brink. Governor Hochul’s Let Them Build agenda recognizes that when government gets stuck in outdated bureaucracy, it is working families and vulnerable communities who pay the price. These reforms will help us deliver more affordable housing, child care centers, clean water infrastructure, and climate-forward projects, faster and more equitably, while continuing to protect our environment and public health. I thank Governor Hochul for advancing a commonsense, pro-housing and pro-climate approach that puts renters, families, and future New Yorkers first, strengthens communities, and moves New York toward a more just and sustainable future.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, “Our city and state face a generational housing crisis that endangers countless families living on the sharp edge of homelessness, and we must leave no stone unturned in order to protect, preserve and rapidly build affordable housing. That is exactly what these reforms put forth by Governor Hochul will do by removing the red tape that has contributed to this crisis by unnecessarily delaying and blocking construction. I commend the Governor for putting forward her comprehensive Let Them Build initiative, and I am proud to partner with her in this effort.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “It’s essential that we move quickly to increase New York’s housing stock, especially as families across our state are rent-burdened and are struggling with rising rents and limited housing options,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda is an important step toward cutting through bureaucratic red tape and addressing the housing crisis impacting millions of New Yorkers. I want to thank the Governor for her leadership on this issue and for her continued commitment to prioritizing housing development across our state.

New York City Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu said, “In the face of the current housing crisis, we need to do everything we can to grow our city's housing stock and make sure New York is affordable for working families. Let Them Build is a key initiative that will cut through red tape and prioritize our most urgent needs. It’s the kind of smart government that we need to build new homes faster, and I applaud Governor Hochul for spearheading this effort that will help create a more affordable and sustainable future.”

New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam said, “New York’s housing and infrastructure crises are not caused by a lack of ideas, but by processes that have grown too slow, too fragmented, and too costly for the moment we are in. Governor Hochul’s Let Them Build agenda strikes the right balance by cutting unnecessary delays while upholding environmental protections and respecting local zoning decisions. These reforms will help deliver the housing, clean water, parks, and community infrastructure New Yorkers need — faster, more affordably, and with accountability.”

New York City Council Member Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said, “New York is in the midst of a housing crisis, and we must find ways to meet the housing needs of working New Yorkers. Governor Hochul’s proposal to streamline outdated processes is an important step toward reducing unnecessary delays and costs. As these reforms move forward, it is essential that we continue protecting our environment, preserving community input, and ensuring new development creates meaningful affordability and wealth-building opportunities for working families.”

Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht said, “I commend Governor Hochul for this much needed reform of SEQRA, which for too long has prevented and delayed the construction of the housing our region urgently needs. Common sense streamlining of outdated regulations will allow us to address the lack of affordable housing and upgrade critical infrastructure. As a pro-housing community, we look forward to smart, sustainable development for our residents.”

Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin said, “This reform is long overdue. SEQR has been an important environmental safeguard since 1976, but in many cases the process has become overly complex, creating delays and escalating costs that make necessary housing and redevelopment harder to deliver. The Governor’s proposal strikes the right balance, it protects what matters while removing barriers that no longer serve their original purpose. For Amherst, the ability to advance projects on land that already has infrastructure in place will be immensely beneficial, and we appreciate Governor Hochul’s leadership on this reform.”

SEIU 32BJ President Manny Pastreich said, “We have a housing crisis. How we address that crisis must be balanced with the environmental impacts of new buildings. This policy proposal maintains environmental protections, while making it less cumbersome for housing to get built. Governor Kathy Hochul is striking the right balance here.”

President of the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council Rich Maroko said, “New York’s housing crisis threatens the livelihoods of hardworking families across our state. Once again, Governor Hochul’s bold strategy demonstrates real leadership and a clear commitment to making New York more affordable for the people who live and work here.”

New York State Association for Affordable Housing President and CEO Carlina Rivera said, “New York is running out of time to address its affordable housing crisis, and unnecessary delays in the SEQRA process are making it harder and more expensive to build the homes New Yorkers need. Governor Hochul’s proposed SEQRA reforms strike the right balance by streamlining review for appropriate affordable housing projects while preserving critical environmental protections. These changes will reduce costs, create predictability, and help deliver more homes faster. We urge the Legislature to work with the Governor to ensure these important reforms remain in the final budget.”

New York Housing Conference Executive Director Rachel Free said, “Reforming SEQRA is critical to unlocking housing production in New York. The current process often creates years of delay, drives up costs, and blocks housing and infrastructure projects without delivering better environmental outcomes. The Governor’s suggested modernization would rightly focus on projects with truly significant impacts, while reducing the delay on key housing projects. SEQRA reform is essential to advancing affordable housing and the economic vitality New York urgently needs while maintaining strong environmental protections.”

National Federation of Independent Business New York State Director Ashley Ranslow said, “Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to reform SEQRA is a practical and necessary step to help streamline and expedite the development and building process. In New York, it takes too much time and resources to get a project off the ground — inevitably driving up the cost of construction. Reforming SEQRA will cut red tape, accelerate building projects, and make them more affordable, ultimately helping the state's economy, small businesses, and communities across the state.”

Partnership for New York City President and CEO Steven Fulop said, “I hear often from Board members at the Partnership that SEQRA has needed fixing for a long time. It is needlessly bureaucratic, and it drags out projects. I am glad Governor Hochul is taking this on, because it is an unnecessary factor driving up the cost of housing development in the city.”

Open New York Executive Director Annemarie Gray said, “Modernizing SEQRA is about restoring faith that our government can deliver on the things New Yorkers need. When critical projects spend five years being delayed by paperwork, people lose faith in government. Right now, we’re facing both an affordability crisis and a climate crisis — these demand immediate action, and New York families can’t afford to wait years for delays driven by frivolous lawsuits. We commend Governor Kathy Hochul for taking this on and urge the State Legislature to pass SEQRA reform in this year’s state budget.”

Citizens Budget Commission President Andrew Rein said, “We commend Governor Hochul for proposing this bold step to boost much-needed housing production. Reforming the onerous environmental review process will make building housing cheaper and faster, without additional cost to the State. That's the sort of smart choice that will make our state more affordable and competitive.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, and Former Lieutenant Governor Robert Duffy said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s plan to reform and modernize the SEQR process. The current process and elongated timelines have made NYS far less attractive and competitive for construction and growth. The current SEQR process along with other regulatory impediments have dramatically slowed down home construction at a time when NYS needs housing now more than ever. The Governor is spot on with her proposal — which will have a profound impact on housing, construction, and our economy.”

Regional Plan Association President and CEO Tom Wright said, “Reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) will help fast-track the smart, sustainable infrastructure our region needs, and we commend Governor Kathy Hochul for her bold leadership in taking on this long-overdue work. For over one hundred years, RPA has focused on one core mission: improving quality of life across the tri-state region by advancing solutions that lead to economic vitality, environmental resilience, and healthy, thriving communities. SEQR modernization will greenlight the housing, energy, and transit investments New Yorkers support, and that our region needs to remain competitive, equitable, and resilient.”

Association for a Better Long Island Executive Director Kyle Strober said, “This is a significant update for the New York economic development community. One of the biggest hurdles that economic development projects face is unpredictable timelines and prohibitive soft costs for small to mid-sized projects. These reforms, proposed by Governor Hochul, will help spur economic development, create housing and help make New York more affordable.”

Long Island Contractors’ Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, “Contractors across Long Island welcome efforts to modernize SEQRA so essential infrastructure projects can move forward in a more timely and predictable way. Streamlining reviews for projects with minimal environmental impact will help communities deliver critical upgrades to roads, water, energy, and public facilities — supporting good-paying local jobs while maintaining strong environmental standards.”

Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA Executive Director Lisa Daglian said, “SEQR reform is a crucial complement to transit-oriented development projects around the MTA region, simultaneously combating the housing affordability and climate change crises. We applaud Governor Hochul for taking on this common-sense legislation that will cut red tape and encourage more transit ridership across the region.”

New York State Economic Development Council Executive Director Ryan M. Silva said, “Cutting through red tape and reducing timelines for project approvals is critical to achieve our housing, economic development, and renewable energy goals. The governor’s proposal to exempt housing projects from SEQRA and install a two year cap for review is an important and necessary first step to help support New York’s business climate. These initiatives will help reduce project costs, create predictability in the permitting approval process, and create economic opportunity across the state.”

Westchester County Association President & CEO Michael N. Romita said, “Governor Hochul’s SEQRA reforms are a very important step toward addressing the state’s critical housing shortage. Notwithstanding its noble underpinnings, over the past half century, SERQRA has become increasingly abused by overuse and modernization is overdue. These reforms do not override local control, and they don’t require communities to change their zoning. Rather, they empower local officials to meet today’s needs.”

Long Island Association President & CEO Matt Cohen said, “Red tape and overregulation stifles innovation and hinders sorely needed projects that contribute to economic growth. The LIA commends the Governor’s proposal to streamline environmental reviews for new housing, which would go a long way to addressing our existential cost-of-living crisis on Long Island.”

Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages President, Essex County Chair of Board of Legislators, and Minerva Town Supervisor Steve McNally said, “Although it’s not going to be the silver bullet for the housing crisis, it will certainly expedite things. The Governor is really listening and we appreciate the help she is giving us.”

New York State Business Council President & CEO Heather Mulligan said, “New York’s housing shortage is an ongoing economic concern in all regions of New York State. Modernizing environmental review rules — without hindering protections — can cut years of red tape, lower construction costs, and accelerate the delivery of housing that families and workers can afford. Expediting essential investment projects — will support job creation, community growth, and help make New York more competitive.”

Rockland Business Association CEO Jeffrey Greenberg said, “Governor Hochul’s proposal to cut red tape and modernize permitting is a smart, common-sense step for New York. By streamlining outdated processes while preserving environmental protections and public input, these reforms will help Rockland move critical projects forward faster and at a lower cost while simultaneously supporting economic growth across New York State.”

Westchester Business Council Vice President John Ravits said, “The BCW has always advocated for SEQR Reform. Governor Hochul’s proposal to streamline New York’s permitting and environmental review process is a practical step toward helping communities get projects built more efficiently. By reducing unnecessary delays while maintaining strong environmental safeguards and public engagement, these reforms will lower costs, improve timelines, and support the housing, infrastructure, and economic development projects our region needs.”

New York State Builders Association President Peter Florey said, “It is important that we get back to the original intent of the SEQR process which was to protect our environment. SEQR was not intended to be used as a means of slowing or preventing much needed housing production. Governor Hochul's meaningful recommendations will go a long way towards ensuring that SEQR is used to help housing production and affordability while also safeguarding our environment.”

Enterprise Community Partners Senior Vice President of Programs Baaba Halm said, “When it comes to delivering affordable housing, every second counts. Too often, SEQR creates lengthy, costly, and sometimes insurmountable barriers to affordable housing projects. Enterprise applauds Governor Hochul for recognizing sensible SEQR reform as a way to accelerate the delivery of the affordable homes that New Yorkers so desperately need.”

Real Estate Board of New York Executive Vice President of Public Policy Basha Gerhards said, “The Governor’s thoughtful reforms to SEQRA will accelerate new housing production and save significant time and money. We applaud the administration for identifying a solution to streamline this process while protecting the opportunity for local review.”

The Building & Realty Institute of the Hudson Valley CEO Tim Foley said, “We know that good housing policy and good climate policy go hand in hand, and that well-designed, energy-efficient infill housing that repurposes already-developed sites can help solve our housing shortage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the same time. Too often the very projects that would be a net benefit for the environment and the community get ensnared in lengthy, unpredictable, and costly environmental reviews and challenges. We applaud Governor Hochul's leadership in proposing a way to clear these logjams and create incentives for the kind of mildly-dense, sustainably-built housing we need to secure an affordable New York for all who wish to live and work here.”

Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mike Florio said, “New York’s housing shortage is a crisis that demands action, and Governor Hochul’s proposed reforms to SEQRA are a critical step in the right direction. SEQRA was never intended to be a tool to delay or block much-needed housing for years at a time. Modernizing the review process while maintaining strong environmental protections will help communities add housing faster, reduce costs for families, and support smart, responsible growth across Long Island and New York State.”

Capital Region Chamber and Center for Economic Growth President and CEO Mark Eagan said, “Faced with so much red tape, it can be daunting to do business in New York State. This proposal is a concrete example of Governor Hochul listening to our call to make New York State more competitive. It will allow developers the ability to build more housing thereby addressing the affordability crisis.”

Orange County Partnership Center for Economic Development President & CEO Conor Eckert said, “By modernizing SEQRA, New York can work together to advance job-creating economic development projects more efficiently while maintaining strong environmental protections. These reforms will help attract investment, strengthen regional economies, and ensure communities across the state can grow and thrive. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this issue.”

Long Island Housing Services Executive Director Ian Wilder said, “On Long Island, SEQRA has long been an essential tool for protecting our drinking water, open space, and air quality, and those protections must remain strong. At the same time, a small number of bad-faith challenges have abused the statute to delay or derail lawful, environmentally responsible housing — particularly infill development, code-compliant homes with appropriate sewage systems, and accessory dwelling units. Thoughtful SEQRA reform restores balance. It preserves meaningful environmental review while reducing misuse that has worsened traffic congestion and fueled sprawl that puts greater strain on groundwater and infrastructure. On an island with limited land and a severe housing shortage, smart, compact housing is not in conflict with environmental protection — it is one of the most effective ways to achieve it.”

Central New York Fair Housing Executive Director Sally Santangelo said, “Fair housing flourishes in communities that support housing diversity, walkability, and public transportation. CNY Fair Housing supports SEQR reform that updates this important environmental protection to foster inclusive and sustainable growth in order to expand housing opportunities for all people in New York State.”

Win President and CEO Christine C. Quinn said, “There are more children in homeless shelters in NYC than seats in Yankee Stadium. If we are going to end the homelessness crisis, we need to do everything we can to speed up the development of affordable housing. I applaud Governor Hochul for finding ways to cut red tape and accelerate the building of more housing for New Yorkers in desperate need.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, “We support Governor Hochul’s efforts to reduce red tape and reform regulations that limit New Yorker’s access to housing, energy, infrastructure and economic development. We look forward to working with the Governor, state agencies and local officials to modernize New York’s approach to construction and economic growth as we compete for investment and meet the challenges of an ever-changing global marketplace.”

New York State Association of REALTORS® President Ron Garafalo said “The New York State Association of REALTORS® supports Governor Hochul’s proposal to streamline New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). The proposals will expedite project timelines for key initiatives like the critical need for housing, accelerate the implementation of necessary infrastructure projects, reduce red tape and focus on meaningful revisions while maintaining strong environmental protections. These reforms are essential to addressing housing affordability across New York.”

Suffolk County Village Officials Association President and Village of Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini said, “The Suffolk County Village Officials Association supports common sense efforts to cut unnecessary red tape and help communities with smart, responsible growth. Governor Hochul's approach respects local zoning and home rule while streamlining a process that too often delays projects our residents need.”

Ontario County Economic Development Director Ryan Davis said, “The Ontario County Board of Supervisors has set the following goals for housing in Ontario County: diversify housing choices to accommodate all life stages and needs; facilitate the expansion of housing in suitable areas to stimulate growth; and, stabilize Ontario County’s aging housing stock. In my role as Economic Developer, I have witnessed that all too often the “pro-housing” goals for many of our municipalities have been stymied because of unnecessarily burdensome and costly environmental review policies. Communities within the Finger Lakes Region face many challenges when it comes to much demanded residential growth – I believe Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” reforms will help remove some of these barriers to housing expansion in Ontario County and I applaud her for making this a priority.”

Rebuilding Together NYC Executive Director Valerie Payne said, “As the Executive Director of Rebuilding Together NYC, whose mission is to repair homes, rebuild lives, and revitalize communities, our work is directly aligned with the Governor's initiative to “Let Them Build”. As a nonprofit that provides critical repairs to preserve existing homes in the midst of a housing crisis, we acutely understand the need to build more and to improve the infrastructure of New York City neighborhoods. We work with so many homeowners who cannot afford to keep up their homes and are living on fixed incomes and without our support, have nowhere to turn. Our critical home repairs prevent displacement, as well as avoidable hospitalizations due to older adults living with environmental hazards and preserving family assets. If forced to move, homeowners would not be able to afford the rent in a new building. "Let them Build" offers hope that in the future, our low-income NYC homeowners will not be in such a vulnerable position. Thank you, Governor Hochul!”

Supportive Housing Network of New York Executive Director Pascale Leone said, “The Network strongly shares the Governor’s commitment to building more housing, including urgently needed supportive housing. The proposed reforms in this year’s budget thoughtfully balance environmental protections with the pressing need to address New York’s housing crisis,”

LISC NY Head of National Housing Strategic Initiatives & Senior Executive Director Valerie White said, “The most effective way to address New York’s housing crisis is to build more housing, and removing barriers that slow projects down or stop them altogether by cutting red tape and modernizing outdated rules will help achieve that goal. Governor Hochul advancing these important reforms will spur housing development across New York State and we look forward to seeing how they will help neighborhoods grow in ways that are community-centered, sustainable, and responsive to real housing need.”

CDC LI President and CEO Gwen O’Shea said, “Long Island’s has a serious housing crisis; driven in part by lack of inventory and affordability. Removing unnecessary barriers to allow more housing opportunities to develop is a win for all Long Island. This proposal will allow more homes to be available to Long Islanders while protecting the uniqueness and beauty of Long Island’s environment.”

NYU Furman Center Faculty Director Vicki Been said, “NYU’s Furman Center has long raised concerns about whether the costs of the environmental review process for infill housing and some other types of development outweigh the benefits. A few other states have begun to make progress in streamlining and targeting environmental review, and we commend Governor Hochul and her team for tackling this critical issue for New York.”

Nassau County Village Officials Association president Elena Villafane said, “The Nassau County Village Officials Association backs efforts to simplify the approval process, eliminate needless hurdles, and give communities the tools to act efficiently. Preserving local decision-making on zoning is extremely important, and Governor Hochul’s plan allows villages to advance sensible growth.”