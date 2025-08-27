BNB Travel & Tours Launches Al Badayer Desert Adventures in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNB Travel & Tours, a licensed desert tour operator based in the Al Badayer (Big Red) dunes near Dubai, today announced a comprehensive line-up of dune buggy rentals, quad bike (ATV) rides, and premium desert safari experiences designed for travelers seeking authentic adventure with safety and local expertise at the core.From its desert camp at XP57+V87 – Al Badayer – Sharjah – United Arab Emirates, BNB Travel & Tours combines over a decade of on-sand experience with trained guides, modern vehicles, and a 24/7 service window to deliver high-impact, safe, and culturally rich desert outings for tourists, families, friend groups, and corporate teams.“We’re proud to operate locally out of Al Badayer, the iconic ‘Big Red’ dunes,” said a spokesperson for BNB Travel & Tours. “Our mission is simple: make Dubai’s desert thrilling, safe, and welcoming—whether guests choose a dune buggy, a quad bike, or a full desert safari experience.”Why Al Badayer (Big Red) MattersAl Badayer—often called Big Red for its striking red-tinted sand—is one of the UAE’s most recognizable dune systems and a favorite playground for off-road enthusiasts. Operating from Al Badayer lets BNB Travel & Tours offer:- Open-desert riding that showcases Dubai’s wild beauty.- Varied dune shapes and heights suitable for beginners to advanced riders.- Easy access to broader Dubai/Sharjah desert corridors, ideal for sunrise, sunset, and night outings.What BNB Travel & Tours Offers in Dubai Desert?Dune Buggy Dubai- Guided 1-, 2- or multi-seater dune buggy rides with roll-cage buggies, safety briefings, helmets, and goggles.- Sunrise, daytime, sunset, and night options, with curated routes in and around Al Badayer.Quad Bike (ATV) Dubai- Beginner-friendly to high-power ATV rides led by trained marshals.- Clear safety orientation, route pacing by skill level, and photo stops on signature dunes.Premium Desert Safari Dubai- Private and small-group itineraries tailored to time of day and preferences, blending adventure, sand-scape photography, and cultural touchpoints.- Flexible add-ons (subject to availability) enable families and corporate groups to build experiences around convenience and comfort.Safety, Training, and Guest CareBNB Travel & Tours applies a safety-first standard across all experiences:- Mandatory briefing before every ride: throttle/brake control, stance, dune etiquette, and radio/hand-signal basics.- Provided PPE including helmets and goggles; gloves available where appropriate.- Guide-to-guest ratios calibrated to group size and rider experience.- Vehicle checks and maintenance schedules led by experienced staff.- Clear age/driver guidelines and route selection for different skill levels.Designed for Today’s Traveler- 24/7 availability to support sunrise, sunset, and after-dark/night buggy sessions.- WhatsApp and phone support for quick confirmations and on-the-day coordination.- Media-friendly moments—guide-led photo stops on safe dune crests and scenic ridgelines.- Options suitable for families, first-timers, content creators, and team-building groups.Booking & ContactWebsite: https://bnbtravelandtours.com/ Phone/WhatsApp: +971 56 169 7884 (24/7 Open)Email: info@bnbtravelandtours.comDesert Camp Location: XP57+V87 – Al Badayer – Sharjah – United Arab EmiratesSocial MediaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089980874633 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bnb-travel-tours/ TripAdvisor: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g295424-d26627445-Reviews-BnB_Buggy_Camp_Dubai-Dubai_Emirate_of_Dubai.html Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bnbtravelandtours/ About BNB Travel & ToursBNB Travel & Tours is a licensed desert tour operator based in the Al Badayer Desert near Dubai, specializing in dune buggy rentals, quad bike rides, and premium desert safari adventures. With over a decade of experience, BNB blends thrill, culture, and safety to create unforgettable desert experiences for tourists, families, and corporate travelers.Website: https://bnbtravelandtours.com/ Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/BXfNJs1HkHYLC3BfA

