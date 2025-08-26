Atticus Publishing proudly present 'No Soldier Left Behind' by Dr. Donald Steele

A Brigadier General’s Journey from Combat to Legacy

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Donald Steele , performance coach, consultant, and author, has released a powerful biography that shines a light on a true American hero. Titled No Soldier Left Behind : The Life and Times of Brigadier General John G. Kulhavi, United States Army, Ret., the book offers a deeply personal and inspiring look at the extraordinary life of Brigadier General Kulhavi — a decorated Vietnam War veteran, visionary leader, and loyal friend.Told through a series of candid conversations and interviews, No Soldier Left Behind offers readers rare insight into both the public and private world of General Kulhavi. From flying over 300 combat missions in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot to becoming a pioneering figure in the world of financial advisory, Kulhavi’s story is one of courage, resilience, and transformational leadership.Dr. Steele, who shared a close bond with Kulhavi as college roommates and fraternity brothers at Central Michigan University, brings a uniquely intimate perspective to the book. “We walked the same campus, joined the same fraternity, and forged a friendship that lasted a lifetime,” said Steele. “But after graduation, John charted a bold course through military service that would define his legacy.”General Kulhavi’s military career is distinguished by a long list of honors, including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Purple Heart, a Legion of Merit, twenty-two Air Medals, and a Bronze Star. He eventually rose to the rank of brigadier general and later made waves in the private sector by launching the first financial advisory team in the brokerage industry while at Merrill Lynch.Beyond the battlefield and boardroom, this biography pays tribute to Kulhavi’s character — his loyalty, discipline, and humble nature — all captured through extensive interviews with those who knew him best.About the AuthorDr. Donald Steele is the founder of Performance Learning, a global coaching and consulting firm he launched in 1987. With over 35 years of experience, Dr. Steele has coached top executives, Fortune 100 leaders, NFL and NBA athletes, and elite performers across various industries. An accomplished keynote speaker and experiential learning expert, he has authored eleven books and recorded five musical albums, performing alongside artists like Tammy Wynette and Willie Nelson. No Soldier Left Behind marks another deeply meaningful addition to his diverse body of work.

Dr. Donald Steele & Brigadier General John G Kulhavi on The Spotlight Network TV Interview

