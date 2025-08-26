Forthcoming Book Analyzes the Reemergence of Neo-Pelagian Tendencies in Theology

NETCONG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new theological study titled Anthropological Optimism Vs Anthropological Pessimism And How We Need to Recuperate the Latter by Dr. Rafael Gonzalez is set to examine the growing influence of neo-Pelagian ideas within modern Catholic thought. The book presents a critical analysis of how self-reliance and anthropological optimism have reshaped theological frameworks in ways that overlook the necessity of grace.The text outlines how post-conciliar shifts in emphasis from sin and redemption to self-affirmation and personal empowerment have impacted the teaching of Christian anthropology. It traces how these developments have surfaced in seminaries, catechetical programs, and academic discourse.Drawing from historical theology and the writings of Saint Augustine and Saint Thomas Aquinas, the author investigates the consequences of marginalizing the doctrine of original sin. The book contends that a failure to maintain the Church’s traditional teaching on fallen human nature has led to spiritual confusion and weakened ecclesial discipline.The volume addresses implications for pastoral practice, moral theology, and spiritual formation, emphasizing the need to reclaim a grace-centered approach. It encourages renewed attention to the interplay between divine assistance and human freedom in the life of faith.Anthropological Optimism Vs Anthropological Pessimism And How We Need to Recuperate the Latter is expected to be released soon and will be made available online and in local bookstores.About the Author:Dr. Rafael Gonzalez is a Catholic philosopher and theologian with academic training in both disciplines. His work is dedicated to exploring theological issues affecting the Church today, with a special focus on the loss of faith and doctrinal clarity. He teaches in multiple institutions and writes with the aim of restoring devotion through sound theological reflection. His writing combines academic depth with a commitment to the truths of the Catholic faith.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.