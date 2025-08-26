SR-6 fatal crash.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at about 7:40 am, a white Toyota Sequoia was traveling east on SR-6 near milepost 231, just north of Helper, when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2020 Freightliner semi, which was traveling westbound. The collision caused the Toyota to go off the road to the east, go through the guardrail, off an embankment, and overturn, with the driver pinned underneath. The semi came to rest on the eastbound shoulder facing west. It was raining at the time, roads were wet, but there is no indication that the Toyota lost control. The driver’s door was ripped open during the collision, causing the driver to be ejected. The 43-year-old female driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Pictures will be added when they are recieved