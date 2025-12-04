BCI’s Autumn Hartman Recognized by Governor Cox as an Exceptional DPS Employee

Autumn is a valuable member of our Grant Research Section. She consistently demonstrates dedication and excellence in her work. She plays a key role in several projects funded by the NCHIP Grant, a crucial initiative to improve our criminal history records. Her keen attention to detail and commitment ensure that every assigned task is completed promptly and accurately. Autumn’s diligence helps strengthen the integrity of criminal history data, making a meaningful impact on the system and its reliability.

Beyond her technical expertise, Autumn’s professionalism and work ethic set her apart as an outstanding employee. Her ability to manage multiple projects seamlessly and her proactive approach to problem-solving make her a vital asset to the team. She approaches her responsibilities with enthusiasm and a results-driven mindset, continuously pushing for improvements and innovations that benefit her team and the broader mission of the NCHIP Grant. Autumn’s dedication and contributions do not go unnoticed, and she remains a cornerstone of excellence within our organization.