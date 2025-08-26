City prepares for back-to-school season

HAMILTON, ON – As summer winds down, the City of Hamilton is gearing up to support students, parents, guardians and educators for a safe and smooth return to school.

The City and Hamilton Police Service remind motorists to stay alert for students walking or cycling to school, especially as they may not be as aware of traffic rules. Several safety initiatives and reminders are in place for the season ahead.

“The City of Hamilton is committed to the safety and well-being of all our students, and every Hamiltonian has a role to play in keeping them safe. From school crossing guards and reduced speed zones to safe cycling programs, HSR services, and public health supports, we are working together across the city to protect and empower our young people. By looking out for one another, we can ensure a safe, healthy, and successful school year for everyone,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath.

“City staff across departments are working together to ensure our neighbourhoods, roads and services are ready for the return to school. It’s a shared effort to support students and families throughout Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager.

Road Safety and School Zones

As part of Vision Zero’s goal to eliminate serious injury and fatalities for all road users, motorists are reminded that neighbourhood streets have been reduced to 40 km/hr and school zones have been reduced to 30 km/hr.

Parents and guardians picking up or dropping off children are asked to follow all posted signage to avoid fines. Most school areas have “No Stopping” and “No Parking” zones that must be kept clear for pedestrians, school buses or other school vehicles to unload student passengers safely.

School Crossing Guards

School crossing guards are positioned in school zones across the city to help students cross the street safely. Drivers and pedestrians should always follow the directions of crossing guards. By law, motorists must wait for the pedestrians and the crossing guard to reach the other side of the roadway before proceeding.

If a guard is absent, call 905-546-2489 ext. 2200 to report or request assistance.

The City continues to recruit new school crossing guards to help ensure the safety of children traveling to and from school. To learn more about becoming a crossing guard, including job responsibilities and how to apply, visit School Crossing Guard Recruitment.

Parking Enforcement

Hamilton Municipal Parking System will continue parking enforcement around schools, focusing on locations that have received many parking complaints and safety issues in previous years.

HSR

Students should arrive at their bus stop five minutes early, stay visible to the driver and stand back from the curb. Have fare ready, keep backpacks on laps and offer seats to those who need them.

All HSR buses have front bike racks and users should notify the driver and exit from the front to retrieve bikes. Parents and guardians are responsible for supervising young cyclists.

For added safety, the HSR Request Stop program allows passengers to exit the bus between regular stops after 8:00 p.m. on all non-express routes.

To learn more about safe riding practices, bike transport and HSR services, visit HSR Transit Services.

Active School Travel

Walking, biking and wheeling to school helps students meet daily physical activity goals and improves focus, health and independence. It also reduces traffic, air pollution and congestion.

Resources to support active school travel are available for students, caregivers and educators. To explore tips, programs, and planning tools, visit Active School Travel. For direct inquiries, email [email protected].

Public Health

Ensure your child’s vaccinations are up to date and reported to Hamilton Public Health Services. Avoid the risk of your child being suspended from school, as records of certain vaccines or valid exemptions are required under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

To learn more about the immunization schedule, available clinics, and how to report your child’s vaccination, visit Vaccines and Immunization.

Back-to-school is also a great time for dental and vision checkups. Free services may be available:

For any additional questions related to your child’s growth and development before entering school, call Health Connections at 905-546-3550 to speak to a public health nurse.

Explore additional health and wellness resources for school communities in the Healthy Schools section.

Hamilton Public Library (HPL)

The Hamilton Public Library (HPL) offers a wide range of resources to support students, parents, guardians and educators. Whether you're looking for tutoring support, free Wi-Fi, printing services, computer access, educational programs, study rooms, or learning materials, HPL has you covered.

Visit any of HPL’s 23 branches or explore the Learning and Education section of the HPL website. Library staff are always available to help guide you.

Children ages 6 to 12 can also pick up a free PRESTO card at the library, allowing them to travel for free on city transit. High school students are welcome to use the library during after-hours study halls, providing a quiet and supportive space to focus.

To access all these services, register for a free Library card online at HPL Library Card Registration, or at any branch or during a Bookmobile visit.

Additional Resource: