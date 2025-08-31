TransZero launches AI-powered climate risk platform to help businesses safeguard global supply chains

TransZero Climate risk Platform

UK start-up TransZero unveils online platform to help companies manage their property portfolios for extreme weather risks associated with climate change.

The combination of highly interconnected supply chains alongside the shifting frequency and severity of extreme weather events is driving an urgent need for companies to understand their exposure.” — Dr Iain Willis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TransZero platform models how multiple extreme weather events — including floods, windstorms, droughts, hail, subsidence and heatwaves — are expected to change throughout the 21st century, using advanced climate risk models, artificial intelligence, and geospatial technology. This enables businesses and investors to explore targeted resilience and risk mitigation strategies through a cloud hosted service.TransZero is co-founded by Daniel Yarnold, David Bamford, and Dr Iain Willis. With 2024 recognised as the hottest year since records began in 1850 and global average temperatures now 1.46°C above pre-industrial levels, extreme weather events are increasingly being linked to climate change . Between 1980 and 2014, it’s estimated that 78% of all global natural hazard economic losses came from weather-related events, with storms and flooding accounting for 41% and 36% of all damage respectively .“Climate change is an existential threat to global businesses and investors,” said Dr Iain Willis, TransZero Director. “The combination of highly interconnected supply chains alongside the shifting frequency and severity of extreme weather events is driving an urgent need for companies to understand their exposure – both to the direct damage and the indirect impacts these events have on business downtime.”TransZero’s cloud hosted platform uses high-resolution hazard modelling alongside client exposure data and artificial intelligence algorithms to help the user generate deep insights and resilience strategies for their portfolio. Willis adds, “The reason for using Artificial intelligence in the platform lies in its capability to rapidly see complex patterns and correlations of climate risk between property assets that it may take you or I much longer to identify in the results.”TransZero has been developed through close collaboration with a broad range of businesses in asset management, banking, and retail. Co-founder Daniel Yarnold sees a growing need for risk management tools in this space: “Detailed climate risk assessments are fast becoming a core part of enterprise risk management. Beyond regulatory disclosures and reporting, we’re seeing strong engagement with risk and sustainability management teams in multiple sectors.”

TransZero Platform Capabilities

