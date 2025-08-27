Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Acquired By Fundraising Expert Marcie Maxwell

Marcie Maxwell steps into new role as CEO of the P2P Professional Forum

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum, the nation’s most prominent resource for nonprofit leaders who run participant-driven fundraising programs, has been acquired by industry veteran Marcie Maxwell of The Fundraising Forum Group, LLC.Maxwell, who has played a leading role in managing the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum for the last four years, will serve as the company’s CEO.“Peer-to-peer fundraising remains the lifeblood of many nonprofits, raising critical dollars, expanding supporter networks and elevating organizations’ visibility so they can reach those who need them most,” said Maxwell. “As I step into this role, my focus is on championing fundraising professionals by offering fresh ideas, practical strategies and a strong community to grow their impact and strengthen the causes that make the world a better place.”Peer-to-peer fundraising involves nonprofit organizations engaging their supporters in activities such as charity walks, bike rides, DIY campaigns, livestreams, endurance events, and other real and virtual challenges. Participants then rally their networks of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues to solicit donations for the cause.The 30 largest peer-to-peer fundraising programs in the United States raised $1.14 billion in 2024, according to the annual Top Thirty Report , the industry benchmark that the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum has published since its founding in 2007. America's largest peer-to-peer fundraising program in 2024 was the Heart Walk, which generated $110 million for the American Heart Association.Through this acquisition, supported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Maxwell is committed to building on the Forum’s 20-year foundation of helping peer-to-peer fundraising leaders overcome obstacles and achieve greater success. In addition to the national conference, the Forum will expand to offer targeted leadership events such as roundtable discussions and local meet-ups with sector thought leaders. Maxwell also intends to significantly broaden educational content for members, tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s peer-to-peer fundraisers.The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum's portfolio includes:Annual Conference: The nation's largest gathering for leaders of top peer-to-peer programs across the US and Canada, along with supporting businesses such as cloud-based fundraising platforms and event production companiesIndustry Recognition: Annual premiere of the Top Thirty Report, Organization of the Year honors, and the inspiring Cash, Sweat & Tears Award recognizing outstanding volunteer participantsYear-Round Resources: Educational webinars, topical expert podcast, monthly newsletters, educational guides, job board and a vibrant membership communityMaxwell said, “We're committed to ensuring our fundraising community has the professional resources and network they need to thrive, and we look forward to meeting them where they are and helping them reach the next level."Maxwell brings more than 20 years of nonprofit industry experience to the role, including formative years as a front-line fundraiser and national campaign director at ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Make-A-Wish America.David Hessekiel, founder and outgoing president of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum, will advise Maxwell through the Forum's February 2026 conference in Baltimore.“This exciting transition allows me to pass the torch to an industry expert who is very familiar with the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum’s work,” said Hessekiel. “Marcie’s vast experience working for major nonprofit organizations, as a consultant and as my colleague over the last four years gives me every confidence that she will take the company to the next level.”Maxwell's relationship with the Forum spans more than a decade. She first attended the Peer-to-Peer Forum in 2009 and has returned every year since, often as a speaker and always with a team of colleagues."I credit much of my development as a nonprofit professional to what I've learned through this community, both from the ideas shared and the connections made,” Maxwell said. “I'm honored to build on David's legacy by creating new and innovative professional development experiences for the next generation of peer-to-peer fundraisers."About the Peer-to-Peer Professional ForumFounded in 2007, the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum is the leading organization supporting nonprofit professionals who specialize in peer-to-peer fundraising. Through conferences, educational resources and community building, the Forum empowers fundraising professionals to maximize their impact and advance their causes.

