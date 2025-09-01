Unrattled Company Announces Labor Day Presale of The Winglet, the First-of-Its-Kind Travel Essential for Parents

Unrattled Co. launches Labor Day presale for The Winglet, with shipments beginning October 31 - just in time for the holiday travel season.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unrattled Company, the modern baby travel brand redefining comfort and convenience for families on the go, is thrilled to announce the official Labor Day presale of The Winglet – a groundbreaking all-in-one solution for parents traveling with lap infants.

Designed to simplify life on the go, The Winglet provides comfort and versatility for infants and toddlers up to 3 years old or 40 lbs. Whether used for feeding, relaxing, playing, or sitting, this compact and portable solution makes air or everyday travel with children more manageable for parents, grandparents, and caregivers alike.

Available for presale starting Labor Day, The Winglet comes complete with a convenient sling bag for only $99.99. Customers who order during presale can expect shipments to begin on October 31, 2025 – just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

“The Winglet was created to make traveling with kids less stressful and more enjoyable,” said Ashley Sherlock, Co-Founder of Unrattled. “We’re so excited to launch our presale over Labor Day weekend and get this product into the hands of families before the holidays.”

The Winglet has already generated buzz as a must-have innovation for parents, offering peace of mind with its comfort-first design and easy portability.

“We sold out in just 11 minutes last time, which shows how much parents are craving a product like this,” added Megan Morse, Co-Founder, “The holiday season is hectic enough so being able to provide parents with The Winglet during this busy travel time feels especially meaningful.”

Presale Details:

Available: Labor Day 9/1/2025

Price: $99.99 (includes The Winglet + Sling Bag)

Anticipated Ship Date: October 31, 2025

Available exclusively at Unrattledco.com

For more information and to secure your presale order, visit https://unrattledco.com/products/the-winglet.

About Unrattled®

Unrattled Company designs compact, functional, and portable products that bring ease and joy to life on the go with kids. With a focus on making family travel less stressful and more fun, Unrattled is committed to supporting parents and caregivers with thoughtful, innovative solutions.

