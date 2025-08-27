From Garage to Nationwide: How the Founder of Loveweld Pioneered Permanent Jewelry and Revived Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Loveweld creates clasp-free bracelets, anklets, necklaces, and rings that are custom-welded to a perfect fit—designed to last and to commemorate life’s most meaningful moments

In an era where e-commerce dominates and retail stores shutter, Sarah Sides turned a spark of inspiration into a new industry: permanent jewelry

Permanent jewelry is more than a trend—it’s a ritual, a connection, a story welded in place. We’re reviving the art of physical retail by offering customers meaningful, in-person moments.” — Sarah Sides, Loveweld Founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early in 2020, Sarah Sides transformed her Austin garage into the birthplace of a new industry: permanent jewelry. Today, Loveweld has generated over $20 million in revenue—without any starting capital—redefining retail and proving there’s still magic in brick-and-mortar.Before “permanent jewelry” became a widely recognized trend, founder Sarah identified its potential as more than just an accessory—it was a way to build community. She envisioned a retail experience where people could celebrate meaningful connections with loved ones while expressing their creativity through jewelry. Starting with grassroots pop-ups across Austin, Sarah introduced the concept to consumers, confident it would resonate. The response was immediate: permanent jewelry struck a chord with both shoppers and retailers, fueling rapid growth for Loveweld and helping shape permanent jewelry into a national movement.Through strategic retail partnerships, Loveweld brought permanent jewelry to major national retailers, including Nordstrom and Nike, helping these brands deliver high-touch, in-person experiences that digital storefronts can’t replicate. This vision expanded through her B2B company, Permanent Jewelry Solutions , empowering other entrepreneurs and retailers to adopt the model and reignite in-store foot traffic.“Permanent jewelry is more than a trend—it’s a ritual, a connection, a story welded in place,” Sarah said. “We’re not just selling jewelry; we’re reviving the art of physical retail by offering customers meaningful, in-person moments.”Loveweld, the pioneering brand in permanent jewelry, is continuing its national expansion with an exciting new partnership pop-up at Andaz 5th Avenue in New York City. The pop-up, hosted at the prestigious lifestyle hotel, reflects Loveweld’s mission to offer intentional, lasting connection through design-driven, permanent pieces. The NYC activation is both a celebration of this growth and a preview of what’s to come. To celebrate the partnership, both The Bar Downstairs and Loveweld will be offering Happy Hour discounts from 2-6pm every Monday-Thursday.About Loveweld:Founded in Austin, Texas in 2020, Loveweld is the pioneering leader in permanent fine jewelry, offering hand-tailored pieces crafted from high-quality 14K solid gold and sterling silver. Loveweld creates clasp-free bracelets, anklets, necklaces, and rings that are custom-welded to a perfect fit—designed to last and to commemorate life’s most meaningful moments. In recent years, Loveweld has expanded from its first Austin studio to 10 studios across the U.S., with flagship locations in neighborhoods like SoHo, Georgetown and Austin, furthering the brand’s commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship, meaningful design, and storytelling through jewelry. Loveweld works with brands and event planners for private events and activations, providing a unique and memorable experience for their guests.About Permanent Jewelry Solutions (PJS)Born from Loveweld, the nation’s leading permanent jewelry retail innovator, Permanent Jewelry Solutions (PJS) empowers aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses to thrive in the permanent jewelry space. PJS offers everything needed to build a profitable permanent jewelry business—high-quality chains, charms, welding tools, and expert training—packed into turnkey kits and supported by the signature Welded Jewelry Certification.

