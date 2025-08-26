Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Community Imbizo to combat Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

Programme Director

Various public representatives

Distinguished guests

Members of the Cape Winelands Women’s Movement

Residents of Prince Alfred Hamlet and surrounding areas

Stakeholders and officials

Good morning to you all

The Preamble to our Constitution tells us who we are as a nation. It looks at our past and looks to our future. It’s a promise that we made to ourselves, and to each other collectively, as a country, to protect freedom, dignity and peace.

Every time we read or hear the Preamble it should remind us of this promise. I therefore request that we all rise and recite the Preamble to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to –

Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights;

Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.

May God protect our people.

Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso.

God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless South Africa.

Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.”

Women’s Month

August is Women’s Month. It is the month in which we pay tribute to the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the pass laws and to hand over a petition to Prime Minister JG Strijdom.

They had made an appointment to hand the document over to Strijdom, but were then told that he could not see them. The women responded: “Wathint’ abafazi, Strijdom! Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo, uza kufa!”

We pay tribute to these women and to the generations of women who followed them – the women of today, who shape our nation, our families and our communities through their strength, wisdom, compassion and leadership.

The purpose of the Imbizo

We are gathered here today in Prince Alfred Hamlet not just to speak about gender-based violence and femicide, but to confront it, to challenge it, and to change it.

Whether it’s domestic violence, emotional abuse, physical abuse, assault, sexual offences or murder, many women in our country have experienced gender-based violence. These crimes are often committed by persons close to them. They are often under-reported and committed in our schools, in our homes, in our communities.

We must ask ourselves: what kind of society do we want to be? We cannot turn a blind eye. We need to rise to protect all in our country from gender-based violence.

Today’s imbizo is a call to action. It is a space for empowering our communities, for healing, and for support. You will notice that there are many different stakeholders and role-players here today – from the SAPS, the Department of Health, the National Prosecuting Authority and civil society, to name but a few. These stakeholders are here to help and to support. We must strengthen our community structures, empower our youth, and ensure that justice is not delayed or denied.

Prince Alfred Hamlet and surrounding communities

Today’s event is a collaboration with the Cape Winelands Women’s Movement, a non-profit organisation that seeks to empower women and marginalised communities, particularly those affected by GBVF and persons with disabilities.

They reached out to our department because Prince Alfred Hamlet and other surrounding towns have seen a high incidence of violence against women and children and femicide, particularly in the last two years.

We were told of a 32-year-old woman who was attacked by men known to her boyfriend. Last year, a 3-month-old baby was killed by the mother. Another woman was murdered and buried in a backyard. A 10-year-old boy was allegedly molested and a 16-year-old was gang-raped in Nduli. In 2023, a young woman was beheaded and her body burnt in Wolseley.

All matters of Prince Alfred Hamlet are heard at the Ceres Magistrates Court. It is important to know how to get a domestic violence protection order. A protection order prevents the abuser from committing further violence or even entering the victim’s home or workplace.

Anyone can assist the victim to apply – neighbours, family, or community members. During 2024/2025, over one million protection order applications were registered in the country. Of these, 162 576 were in the Western Cape – the second highest after Gauteng. The Ceres court issued 2 356 protection orders.

These are not just numbers. They are lives. Violating a protection order is a criminal offence. During the previous financial year, 2 734 such violations were recorded in the Western Cape alone.

Causes of domestic violence and GBVF

Domestic violence and femicide do not happen in a vacuum. Often they are aggravated by alcohol or substance abuse. What starts as verbal abuse may lead to assault and, in the worst cases, femicide.

Abuse is not always physical – it can also be emotional, economic, and verbal. Economic abuse includes withholding financial resources or basic necessities.

Financial dependency increases vulnerability. Many victims are too afraid, or too economically tied, to leave or take legal action. Even when charges are laid, some victims withdraw them under pressure.

What can be done to prevent GBV

We must all act to prevent and combat GBVF.

First, we must change how we raise boys – teaching them compassion, not domination. We must raise boys who know that leadership is respect, not control, and that love is never violent. Toxic masculinity, often linked with substance abuse, is part of the problem.

Second, we must encourage the reporting of GBV. The law mandates the reporting of offences against children, older persons, and persons with disabilities. Failing to report certain offences is a crime.

Support victims. Encourage them to report abuse. They can call the toll-free Gender-Based Violence Command Centre at 0800 428 428, send a “please call me” to 1207867#, or SMS “help” to 31531.

Government support services and justice system

Government has passed three new laws strengthening the legal framework for GBV, including online protection order applications and stricter bail conditions.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) are vital. There are 66 across the country, with the nearest one in Worcester. The TCC model brings psycho-social, medical, and legal services under one roof.

We also commend Legal Aid South Africa for offering legal support to women, children, detainees, and the landless – especially in matters like divorces, maintenance, evictions, and protection orders.

Partnering with civil society

This event is a partnership with the Cape Winelands Women’s Movement and FAMSA. FAMSA is available at Op Die Berg police station on Wednesdays to help victims with applications for protection orders and mediation services. They assist with filing applications at the Ceres court.

Conclusion

We cannot stand by while violence destroys our communities. Everyone has a role to play. Let us act.

Let this imbizo be remembered not for its speeches, but for its impact. Let it be the day we chose courage over silence.

Together, we can end gender-based violence and femicide.

Together, we can build a South Africa where every person lives free from fear.

I thank you.

