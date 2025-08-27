Sure Strength: A New Poetry Collection that Inspires Hope, Healing, and Divine Grace

Author Kathryn SchwauSch Branson's Latest Release Explores Faith, Family, and Resilience Through Poetry

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sure Strength , the deeply personal new poetry collection by Kathryn SchwauSch Branson, is set to touch hearts and inspire those navigating life’s most challenging trials. In this spiritually rich work, Branson combines candid reflections on motherhood, loss, healing, and the strength that comes from God’s unwavering grace.This moving collection isn't just poetry—it’s a spiritual memoir, inviting readers into Branson’s journey through pain, renewal, and hope. Through poignant verses and vivid imagery, she offers a window into the sacred moments where faith and suffering intertwine. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, empowered by divine love.As a mother, grandmother, and woman of deep faith, Branson’s poetry resonates with those who are enduring life’s hardships, providing them with a roadmap to peace and courage. Each poem is a reflection of her personal encounters with God's grace, and the collection as a whole serves as a beacon of comfort for those facing their own struggles.Branson shares, “I wrote these words to show that even in brokenness, God rebuilds us whole through love. It is my hope that others find peace and encouragement through these poems, just as I found healing in writing them.”Sure Strength is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats (ISBN: 979-8-89228-455-4, 979-8-89228-454-7, 979-8-89228-456-1).About the Author:Kathryn SchwauSch Branson is a mother, grandmother, and artist with a passion for sharing the grace of God through both her poetry and her artwork. Her latest collection features original artwork by Branson, adding a personal touch to the book’s message of faith and family resilience. Branson’s words offer a powerful reminder that no matter the burden, divine strength can guide us through.

