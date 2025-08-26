Job Announcement - Investigator

Job Title: Investigator Location: Bismarck, ND Terms: Full-Time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits Salary: $26.67 to $33.25 per hour DOE Application Deadline: September 10, 2025 About the Role: Work activities involve investigation of personal and property crimes to assist attorneys in the prosecution of those crimes on behalf of Burleigh County. Work closely with attorneys on evaluating and preparing cases for trial. Independently performs fact finding and investigation into cases to prepare them for trial. Candidate Requirements: Must possess a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a behavioral science and five (5) years of investigative work experience. Additional investigative work experience may be substituted for the degree requirement on a year-for-year basis.

Must be licensed or eligible to be licensed as a North Dakota peace officer.

Requires a valid driver’s license.

Applicant will be subject to a standard post-offer background and criminal records check. Primary Job Duties: Identify the most effective investigative strategies as required by the specific case. Initiate investigations involving failure to appear/bail jumping, protection order violations and order prohibiting contact. Locate and assure appearances for victims and witnesses for trials, hearings, and depositions. Review case files to identify issues and assess need for further investigation or information. Serve subpoenas for follow-up investigation. Assist attorneys in witness interviews and draft witness statements and interview notes. Gather, organize, and analyze facts, electronic or digital files, and other documentary evidence. Prepare written or oral summaries of specific materials and documentary evidence, including charts, spreadsheets, and exhibits as needed. Draft reports or memoranda of investigation. Assist attorneys with preparation and presentation of evidence in court. Obtain court files, correspondence, or other documents as necessary from the courts, respondents, complainants, witnesses, and public records. Assist with scheduling depositions and witness interviews. Gather and share intelligence with other law enforcement agencies. Conduct backgrounds investigations. Conduct surveillance of suspects and assist other agencies as needed. Act a law enforcement liaison for various organizations as requested. Assist with human trafficking investigations as needed with the Human Trafficking Task Force. Provide physical security for victims or witnesses as needed. Conduct pre-employment background investigations for new employees. Other duties as assigned. Accountabilities: Organize workload to ensure all documentation and reports are accurate and in proper form to assist attorneys.

Maintain a positive and productive work environment by effective communication, a professional manner and teamwork with the State’s Attorney’s office, other county departments, law enforcement agencies, and members of the public.

Apply appropriate general or specific guidelines to appropriate duty. How to Apply: Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Unofficial transcripts (if any) Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.