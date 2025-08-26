Brelly Expands With BEI Acquisition, Merging Expert Training and AI

Attendees crowd around the Brelly and Building Experts Institute booth for a live demo, showcasing how AI and expert training are transforming the insurance claims process.

The partnership embeds BEI’s expertise into Brelly’s AI, creating “learn-while-you-work” claims, improving speed, accuracy, and judgment across the industry.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brelly, the AI claims platform redefining how property claims are resolved, today announced its acquisition of Building Experts Institute (BEI), a leader in advanced restoration and building science training. The deal fuses BEI’s industry expertise with Brelly’s AI Claims Copilot, creating the first platform where every claim interaction doubles as real-time training. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Why It MattersInsurance claims are messy. They’re multi-party, high-stakes, and often drag on for weeks or months—costing insurers, contractors, and policyholders alike. Brelly already cuts handling time in half by turning chaos into guided, step-by-step resolution.BEI, known for its deep curriculum in repairability, mitigation, documentation, and codes, brings decades of practitioner wisdom. Together, Brelly and BEI collapse training and execution into a single workflow: every AI answer is backed by expert methodology and delivered with embedded micro-lessons. The result: professionals who not only resolve claims faster but grow sharper with every case.What’s Coming NextLearn-While-You-Work: AI responses will surface BEI “micro-explainers” and checklists—teaching the why behind the what in real time.Automated Expert Reports: Generate BEI Repairability and Forensic Inspection reports directly from claim data gathered in the field.Trust Through Expertise: BEI’s rigor—spanning codes, damage assessments, repair processes, and claims adjusting—becomes grounding data for Brelly’s AI, boosting accuracy, transparency, and user confidence.The Team Joining BrellyBrelly welcomes BEI’s founders and faculty:Mathew Mulholland (Co-Founder, BEI) – leading education and research.Matthew Danskin (Co-founder, BEI) – heading sales and growth.Jonathan Tilghman (Co-founder, BEI) – driving content operations, brand, and partnerships.Strategic FitThe future of claims isn’t just automation—it’s augmentation. With BEI, Brelly moves beyond speeding up tasks to upgrading the people doing them. This is “integrated expertise,” AI that answers, explains, teaches, and compounds judgment at scale.Leadership CommentaryTobias Patch, Founder & CEO, Brelly: “Claims are built and settled by people, and they’re resolved best when everyone shares the process. By weaving BEI’s expert training into Brelly’s AI, we deliver real-time answers that teach the 'why' and compound learning with every interaction; a huge win for our shared customers and another step toward claims done fully, fairly, and fast.”Mathew Mulholland, Dean, Building Experts Institute: “At Building Experts Institute, I’m excited to bring artificial intelligence directly into our training programs through our partnership with Brelly. In today’s claims environment, AI has become an essential tool, and now we can train professionals step-by-step on how to use it effectively in real-world claims. This partnership allows us to go beyond theory and provide practical, hands-on guidance—while continuing to deliver the same high-quality training our industry knows us for, only now enhanced with the power of AI."Matthew Danskin, Co-founder, Building Experts Institute: “Better claims help starts with better facts. Brelly verifies every answer against building codes, policy language, and claim facts before it responds—ensuring guidance is accurate, precise, and source-linked with a full audit trail—in ways generalized AI tools can’t, putting even more distance between us and general-purpose AI.” —Matt Danskin, BrellyAbout BrellyBrelly builds AI software that organizes insurance claim chaos—helping professionals and policyholders secure outcomes that are fair, full, and fast. Products include the AI Claims Copilot and the Brelly Claim Manager for guided, step-by-step handling. Brelly’s ClaimHub brings all parties together, making collaboration seamless. Learn more at www.brelly.com. About Building Experts InstituteBEI provides advanced, expert-led training and certifications for contractors, adjusters, attorneys, and restoration professionals. Its programs cover repairability, inspections, mitigation, documentation, and codes—delivered by industry veterans with recognized certifications and high production quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.