Governor Hochul Signs Landmark Legislation to Protect Students Against Discrimination and Bolster Campus Safety

Governor Hochul today signed landmark legislation to require Title VI anti-discrimination coordinators on every New York college campus. Coordinators will work hand-in-hand with students, faculty, and staff to confront discrimination on campus as part of the Governor’s longstanding commitment to promote a safe learning environment for all students in New York’s higher education institutions. This important step forward continues the Governor's ongoing efforts to combat racial bias, antisemitism and any form of bigotry on college campuses throughout New York.

“By placing Title VI coordinators on all college campuses, New York is combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination head-on,” Governor Hochul said. “No one should fear for their safety while trying to get an education. It’s my top priority to ensure every New York student feels safe at school, and I will continue to take action against campus discrimination and use every tool at my disposal to eliminate hate and bias from our school communities.”

By mandating Title VI coordinators on all New York college campuses, Governor Hochul is leading the nation in protecting students. The New York State Division of Human Rights will develop training to ensure colleges and universities have the tools they need to uphold the protections of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

The Governor’s Title VI legislation is the latest in a string of actions she’s taken to foster an inclusive learning environment on campus. In 2023, she established the New York State Anti-Hate in Education Center to study, address, and eradicate all forms of campus discrimination. She also directed the state to bolster its hate crime data collection process, made record investments in physical security at vulnerable sites, established a domestic terrorism prevention unit, and conducted a thorough review of state-funded universities’ policies related to discrimination.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “I am delighted that the Governor is signing landmark legislation that we have passed to protect students from discrimination on our campuses. At a time when we see a troubling rise in hate crimes, New York is taking a clear stand. Too many students’ experiencing discrimination do not know where to go for help or what protections they are entitled to, and everyone has a right to feel safe when they step onto college campuses. Dignity, safety and equal opportunity are not negotiable. I thank Governor Hochul and her staff, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, and advocates and student leaders for making an idea into a reality.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “Every student, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, religion or any other characteristic, deserves a fair chance to succeed and to receive higher education without fear and intimidation. As our country faces increased instances of hate, particularly antisemitism, our colleges must take proactive measures to ensure everyone feels safe and welcome on campuses. The appointment of a designated Title VI Coordinator ensures that when violations occur students have clear points of contact and the colleges and universities have clear paths for corrective action, with a dedicated person responsible. This legislation reaffirms our commitment to dismantling barriers and ensuring personal security while attending colleges or universities in New York. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues Senator Toby Stavisky and Assembly Member Nily Rozic for carrying this legislation and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing it into law.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, "As a proud co-sponsor of this legislation, I know what this bill means for students across New York. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act promised equal access to education — but rights only matter when they are enforced. By requiring every college and university to appoint a Title VI coordinator, we’re ensuring that promise has both oversight and impact. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law and standing with us. Together, we are sending a clear message: discrimination has no place on our campuses, and equity is not optional — it is the law."

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “With incidents of discrimination and antisemitism on the rise, our students deserve campuses that are safe, inclusive, and accountable. Here, New York is leading in protecting the rights and safety of every student just in time for the start of the school year. Thank you Governor Hochul for prioritizing this issue—her support here continues to shape this first-in-the-nation law. I’m also so grateful for Senator Stavisky’s commitment on this critical legislation.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, "Every New York student has the right to learn in an environment free from discrimination. For students who have historically faced systemic barriers, this bill requiring Title VI coordinators on college campuses is particularly important. It establishes a clear, standardized process for reporting incidents and guarantees that every complaint will be met with an investigation. This is a significant measure for safety and accountability on our campuses. Thank you to the bill sponsors and Governor Hochul for their leadership in addressing racial bias and hate.”

Assemblymember Karines Reyes said, “I am pleased that this vital legislation to root out discrimination on college campuses is being signed into law today. While the federal government uses institutions of higher learning to push ideology, stifle dissent and dissuade diversity and identity from campus life, New York is focused on actually addressing issues of concern to students, faculty and administrators. By having the NYS Division of Human Rights engage more and more Title VI coordinators on college campuses, we are working to promote and create safer experiences for all involved. Thank you to my legislative colleagues for working on this legislation and the Governor for signing it today.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “Once signed into law, every college and university in NYS will be required to designate a Title VI coordinator to ensure the safety and civil rights of every student by responding to incidents of antisemitism and discrimination. Every student needs to feel safe, included and supported in order to succeed and the alarming rise in antisemitism, bias and hate are obstacles that must be resolved expediently. I commend Assemblywoman Rozic and Senator Stavisky for their leadership and focus on protecting students throughout NYS. Thank you to Governor Hochul for standing strongly against hate and signing this vital bill into law."

Assemblymember Sam Berger said, “With antisemitism at a dangerous boiling point on college campuses, requiring every school to have a Title VI coordinator is an essential safeguard. Every student has the right to feel safe and protected. Thank you Assemblymember Rozic, Senator Stavisky, and Governor Hochul for taking this important step forward against discrimination.”

Assemblymember Alex Bores said, "This legislation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering campus environments defined by respect. These coordinators will ensure that all students, regardless of race, color, or national origin, have the protection they deserve in college to grow and learn. Attacks on civil rights are coming from all angles, a dedicated coordinator to enforce existing anti-discrimination law is a fantastic baseline to set.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The safety of our students is paramount, and SUNY has consistently been at the forefront of this issue by rejecting antisemitism and other forms of discrimination and harassment, and by ensuring safe and inclusive campus climates. Our SUNY Board of Trustees has taken strong action to require all campuses to appoint a designated Title VI Coordinator to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In addition, SUNY requires all faculty and staff to receive Title VI training and, beginning in 2025-26, all student organization leaders at State-operated campuses will also be required to participate in Title VI training. We applaud Governor Hochul and our State Legislature for placing a priority on this work and creating uniformity across our state.”

NAACP New York State Conference Education Committee Chair Christine Waters said, “The NAACP New York State Conference thanks the Governor and the Legislature for their continued efforts to combat hate and discrimination on college campuses. The appointment of Title VI coordinators will assist in ensuring efficient resolution to traumatic incidences that are regularly experienced by college students of all backgrounds. We look forward to working with these coordinators to ensure every student is able to learn in an environment that is free of discrimination.”

New York Urban League President and CEO Arva Rice said, "Governor Hochul's signing of this legislation is a crucial step forward in the fight for equity and justice on college campuses. By requiring Title VI anti-discrimination coordinators on every campus, New York is making a clear statement that hate and bias have no place in our educational institutions. The New York Urban League applauds the Governor's commitment to protecting all students and setting a national example for how to create truly inclusive educational environments."

Asian American Federation Executive Director Catherine Chen said, "Requiring Title VI coordinators at every college in New York is an important step toward ensuring that all students can learn in safe environments free of discrimination. Since 2020, the Asian American Federation's Hope Against Hate Campaign has been raising awareness and taking action to combat hate and bias against Asian Americans—an issue that persists to this day and includes hostility against South Asians and Muslim Americans. The Federation stresses that strong anti-discrimination measures are essential to protect our vulnerable youth and create inclusive and fair communities for all students.”

American Jewish Committee New York Director Josh Kramer said, “New York, with the largest Jewish community in the country, is leading by example in protecting students from antisemitism and other forms of discrimination. Governor Hochul’s signature makes clear that Jewish students’ concerns cannot be brushed aside. Requiring every campus to have a trained Title VI Coordinator creates real accountability and ensures that colleges take swift, serious action. This law is a powerful step toward making our campuses places where all students can learn without fear. Thank you Governor Hochul, Assembly Member Rozic, and Senator Stavisky for your leadership in enacting this concrete action into law.”

UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric S. Goldstein said, "UJA-Federation of New York thanks Governor Hochul for signing, and Senator Stavisky and Assemblymember Rozic for championing this critical legislation. Amid a surge in antisemitism, Jewish students have faced unacceptable discrimination and hate on campuses throughout New York. With this new law, students across the state will experience a safer and more inclusive learning environment."

Jewish Community Relations Council of New York CEO Mark Treyger said, “No student should have to fear being targeted because of their identity, including our Jewish neighbors. With this landmark law, colleges and universities must ensure every student can learn in an environment of dignity, safety, and respect. It sends a powerful message that New York will not tolerate bias or hate in higher education. Amid rising antisemitism on campuses, JCRC-NY and our partners at the UJA-Federation of New York have long prioritized the creation of Title VI Coordinators to protect students, and we are thrilled to see this now becoming a reality. We thank Assembly Member Nily Rozic and Senator Toby Ann Stavisky for championing this bill, and Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Denise M. Miranda Esq. said, “The Division recognizes the weight and responsibility our state and educational institutions have to protect our students, educators, and staff. We stand ready to safeguard their protected rights and ensure students and employees understand their responsibilities for reporting discrimination and harassment. I thank Governor Hochul for making this a priority at a time when human and civil rights protections are paramount for the safety of all New Yorkers.”

Anti-Defamation League Regional Director for New York and New Jersey Scott Richman said, "Too often, students on campuses feel the need to hide parts of their identity to avoid intimidation and harassment. This legislation offers a crucial solution to ensure that colleges and universities are properly resourced to address and combat discrimination and hate on campus. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law and to Assemblywoman Rozic and Senator Stavisky for their leadership on this issue. We deeply appreciate their commitment to ensuring that every college is a place where students are safe, respected, included, and free to learn without fear."

CEO and Co-Founder of Jewish on Campus Julia Jassey said, “We applaud the signing of Assembly Bill A5448B, showing New York’s commitment to protecting all students from discrimination. Ensuring that colleges and universities statewide appoint Title VI coordinators will give all students—including Jewish students—access to a safer and more equitable learning environment. During a time of increased hate crimes on campuses across the country, Governor Hochul and New York State are setting an example of strength against discrimination.”

StandWithUs Northeast and New England Executive Director Avi Posnick said, “StandWithUs commends Governor Hochul for signing SO 4559B/SO4559 into law. This landmark bill requires all NY college campuses to have a Title VI coordinator. This is vitally needed legislation as we have seen the horrific number of antisemitic incidents on campuses grow. It will help ensure that antisemitism is properly identified and addressed and offer better protection for our Jewish and pro-Israel students. StandWithUs will continue to work to ensure students have the support they need, and this bill is another powerful tool. We hope that other states follow.”